Witnessed impeachment Alexander Vindman expects to leave the White House in the coming weeks

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation, told colleagues he expected to leave the White House National Security Council in the coming weeks to return to the Department of Defense, a CNN source said.

Vindman said his departure from the council could come this month, the source said. That would be way before the planned end of his time in the White House, which was originally supposed to last until July. Vindman was appointed to his post in July 2018 and asked to stay there for two years.

The source did not say whether Vindman’s departure was voluntary or at the behest of the White House, although adjutants in the west wing had speculated that they might come soon after the impeachment process was completed.

Trump has continued to be concerned about Vindman’s presence on the National Security Council since he testified, people familiar with the matter said. Vindman’s duties have been cut significantly, he said, as have his brother, a counsel for the council, according to sources familiar with the situation.

At the end of last year, CNN reported that the President’s advisers were investigating how some impeachment witnesses who were on the National Security Council were removed from the White House. Such a move could be seen as retaliation for participating in the investigation, despite the fact that the presidency has argued that he is serious about reducing the size of the council.

The news of Vindman’s likely departure follows another witness, Jennifer Williams, who left Vice President Mike Pence’s office two months earlier than planned.