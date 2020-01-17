It’s “Music to be murdered” and no one saw it coming.

Eminem surprised fans Thursday evening by tweeting the news of the release of his 11th album.

“These are your funerals …” wrote the rapper.

The album cover is inspired by an Alfred Hitchcock album of the same name. One of the tracks, called Alfred, is a 30-second clip from the famous talking filmmaker.

“How are you? Ladies and gentlemen / My name is Alfred Hitchcock and this is Music To Be Murdered By / It’s background music in a jugular vein / So why don’t you relax? Relax and have fun / Until the coroner comes, “said Hitchcock in the clip.

The album features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Skylar Gray, Royce Da 5’9 ″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, White Gold, Young MA, KXNG Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak and Juice WRLD .

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died in December after suffering a medical emergency.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, released his latest album – “Kamikaze” in 2018 – in the same way. This had a political element, with multiple references to President Donald Trump.

“Music to be Murdered by” quickly became controversial after its release due to the lyrics to the song “Unaccommodating” which refer to the bombing of the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“But I plan to shout ‘Bombs away’ on the game as if I were outside of an Ariana Grande concert,” said Eminem on the song.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people outside the singer’s concert in the English city in 2017.

Some users have called the lyrics “disgusting”.

Others have called the #EminemIsOverParty an overreaction.