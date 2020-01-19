Nitin Gadkari spoke at the inaugural performance of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Technology of Visvesvaraya (VNIT) in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:02 PM IST

Stock Photo: Minister of the Union Nitin Gadkari in News18 Chaupal.

Nagpur: The Minister of the Union for Road and Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, said Sunday that his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Technology of Visvesvaraya (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

“In the past five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I plan to touch the Rs 5 lakh crore mark on infrastructure development spending,” said Gadkari.

“I want to tell you that there is no shortage of money,” he told the meeting.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.