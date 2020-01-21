Within the schedule of Iain Stirling's Love Island, including mammoth voice-over sessions

Iain Stirling gave fans a fascinating insight into his Love Island program – which also includes sitting in a voiceover booth for more than three hours at a time.

The Scottish freak has been responsible for the funny observations of island life since the start of the ITV2 dating series in 2015.

And since Iain is thousands of miles away from home in January to work on the first winter version of the show, he took some time to share the details of his average day with the fans.

Iain Stirling tells the fans about his typical day on Love Island

(Image: Instagram)

The 31-year-old comes to Cape Town every day to watch an almost finished version of the nightly episodes before being asked to add his characteristic sarcastic sayings to the narrative.

Iain talked to the fans about his process via Instagram and showed the voice-over cabin in which he unfolds his magic.

“The voiceover stand looks like this,” he said to the fans, giving them an insight into the state-of-the-art equipment.

“I work around two to three hours a day – sometimes longer and sometimes shorter,” said Iain.

“I start at around 2:00 p.m. and end my time from now until 10:00 a.m.”

Iain described his long days on Love Island

(Image: Instagram)

He is responsible for providing amusing insights into the daily life of the islanders

(Image: ITV)

But Iain revealed that he rarely switches off from everything that Love Island has to offer.

He is so involved in the cause that he also posted a video in which he saw Love Islands Aftersun on his laptop right after the main show so he could see his girlfriend Laura Whitmore in action.

Iain, who has been with the host since 2017, even had a Polaroid snapshot of him and Laura balanced on the keyboard.

Despite the merger on the show this year, the two have a long-distance relationship, as 34-year-old Laura will jet back and forth from London to South Africa over the course of the series.

Dedicated Iain even caught up with Aftersun

He and his girlfriend Laura do the whole series over long distances

(Image: Instagram)

And when he’s not at work, Iain was soaking up the sun in Cape Town when he joked with fans about his strange sunglasses tan lines.

Iain was then asked how he came to present at all.

Iain explained how he had made the recordings for the dating show: “I started by showing a talking dog named Hacker, the dog, on a CBBC children’s TV channel.

Iain and Laura have been together since 2017

(Image: Instagram)

“I and hackers used to be involved in all the programs, and I got this job because I’m a stand-up comedian.”

He continued: “The people at CBBC saw me get up and thought I was an excellent television presenter for children. In some ways they were right and in some ways they were wrong.

“But overall, I think it was a net win for everyone involved. So that’s it.”