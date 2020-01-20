Within the pro-gun rally in Virginia, I saw a perfect reflection of modern America

Two signs hung at the entrance of Sam Miller oyster bar in Richmond, Virginia, while thousands of gun rights activists descended to the state capitol for a large demonstration. One, placed on a rainbow flag, said: “Everyone is welcome here.” The other, with a cartoon gun that had been pierced in a bold red circle, said: “Firearms are not allowed on the premises.” Both felt necessary.

As I approached the demonstration, the first songs I heard were attacks on media personnel as they placed TV footage in a patch of grass near the grounds of the capitol, where Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had declared the state of emergency. Armed activists shouted: “Fake news! Fake news! I quickly saved my report team as I approached the crowd. It felt like a justified precaution, as it was disarmed in a sea of ​​semi-automatic weapons attached to unfriendly owners.

However, for the most part, I found that people were happy to talk to journalists like me, who had come from all over the country to document a potentially historic day.

The Virginia state legislature, which, for the first time in almost 25 years, has been taken over by the Democratic Party, has just passed a series of “controversial” gun laws. In reality, the most controversial bills were eliminated before they were voted in the Virginia Senate, while three bills generally considered “common sense weapons reforms” were passed. These bills, SB70, SB 69 and SB 35, to give them their official categorizations, establish mandatory background checks throughout the state, limit the purchase of firearms once a month and give local governments the possibility of prohibit firearms in public events, respectively. But none of that mattered for Monday, when protesters were already upset about what they described as a “declaration of war against gun owners who respect the law.”

Many of the activists who came to demonstrate in opposition to gun control on Martin Luther King Jr Day were angry, some of them said “pissed off”, and were not afraid to show it. I was glad to discuss their cause with those who agreed to speak civilly with me, but not everyone was interested in talking.

When I took photos of a line of armed protesters, I could hear a group of men with thick southern accents behind me.

“Another journalist,” said one.

“Fake news,” replied his friend.

It was not the only time I heard the phrase “fake news f **** t” addressed to me: when I passed the state appeals court, which is in front of the capitol, an older man smoking a cigar said it as well . I forgot that I had taken my reporter’s notepad, a thin, blue notebook that almost anyone would assume belongs to a journalist, a little earlier to interview a Republican who ran for the United States Senate in Virginia against the headline Democrat Mark Warner.

I slipped the notebook back into my jacket, feeling a sense of fear and shame. I couldn’t be sure if that shame came from being gay, or being a journalist, or a combination of both. Anyway, I felt too seen for my own good, and intended to fall back into darkness. As a white cisgender man, I knew I had the privilege of being able to do just that in an event like this, which was dominated by white and heterosexual cisgender people: people who look like me on the surface.

Gun control activists from all walks of life expressed concern about attending the events ahead of time, and many of them said they would stay away for fear of a possible confrontation with heavily armed protesters in the capitol. from Virginia.

Thomas Freeman, a gun control activist with whom I spoke at the event, told me: “Traditionally, today many people come to lobby, including gun rights activists, but [today] they don’t feel safe.”

In many ways, the demonstrations perfectly reflected modern America: we are one of the most complicated and divided countries in the world at this time, and more for the rights of weapons than any other issue. From the nationwide protests over gun control in the wake of the shootings at Parkland School to the Black Lives Matter marches and the Lobby Day demonstrations held Monday in Virginia, it is clear that our ideological views on weapons and its place in society cover the entire range. Those who go out don’t always have the answers, but they certainly want to be heard.

While the Lobby Day proved to be a mostly peaceful event, the demonstration could have erupted in a second Charlottesville at any given time. And yet, thousands of Americans were given the space and ability to practice their First and Second Amendment rights. There is so much work to do until we all have a seat at the table and discover how to move forward as a united front. But sometimes, in the midst of such difficult challenges, it is useful to remember that the United States has always been an idea and remains something to fight for and fight for.

Virginia will soon implement stricter weapon restrictions such as country law. Weapon owners may continue to protest in opposition to these measures and, in some cases, they may be very successful in their struggle. The other side will undoubtedly continue to fight as well. At the end of all, I hold on to hope: I hope we find a common midpoint, where every citizen has the space, freedom and security to express their own opinions without fear of reprisals. That is, after all, the American dream.

