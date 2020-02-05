Within the Peloton x Basquiat collection

Last week the fitness conglomerate Peloton announced its latest collection with the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The estate of Peloton and Basquiat came together to make fitness clothing with part of the artist’s work that was printed on casual wear. To celebrate Black History Month in an authentic way, Peloton wanted to focus on a figure who influenced and moved color communities, which Basquiat did fully.

“I think we should mark the celebration for our members and our employees,” VP from Peloton Apparel, Jill Foley told ESSENCE. “So when I thought, how do you make a collection for Black History Month? It’s about celebrating the contribution that black people have made to art, science, politics, sports, etc., “she exclaimed.

The collection contains 13 pieces (5 ladies, 6 unisex and 2 accessories), which best illustrate the thematic connections between Basquiat’s work and the values ​​of Peloton – greatness, diversity, empowerment and the power of music. ESSENCE got the chance to chat with Foley about how the collection came about, view it below.

“What is the Black History Month about?” It’s about celebrating America. It’s about celebrating the contribution that black people have made. “- Jill Foley

ESSENCE: How did the collection come about?

Foley: Last spring and summer we talked about the cultural moments that Peloton would celebrate this year, and one of them was Black History Month, and I wanted to support this with clothing this year. It took me a lot of time to do something that felt right. So I really started thinking, “What is the Black History Month about?” It’s about celebrating America. It’s about celebrating the contribution that black people have made. I love Basquiat since I was a teenager. So I took my old book about Basquiat and started looking at it, thinking: “Wow, there is a lot of synergy with the themes that we believe at Peloton.” This idea of ​​greatness and empowerment, that’s why we make the products we make.

ESSENCE: How do you ensure that you make an honorable yet respectful collection?

Foley: That gives you the fear of being honest, but the great thing about working with the estate and Artestar is that they are very involved. They ensure that you do not make wrong turns. They approve everything. They had to approve the cast. They approved the monsters. At one point we had leggings and we couldn’t get the red ones right, so I dropped them. They worked very closely with us to ensure that we honored Basquiat and his legacy.

ESSENCE: How practical were you?

Foley: I’m pretty practical. It was really a passion project for me, but it was really a collaboration with many of our teams.

ESSENCE: What is a takeaway that you want customers to remember when they wear these clothes?

Foley: I am a Peloton employee, but I am also a member and what is very important to me for this brand is that I want all our members to feel that they belong to Peloton. I think, by celebrating Black History Month, and by celebrating Basquiat in this way, it sends that message of open-mindedness and inclusiveness. So I want them to buy a piece, put it on, and have the feeling: “I feel good. I feel that I am part of something. I feel like I’m part of it. ”

View the Peloton x Basquiat collection here.

