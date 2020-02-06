Within the largest hunting fair of trophies in Europe that offers cheap deals for “easy” animal trips

The Jagd & Hund hunt for trophies in Dortmund, Germany, was described as a “smorgasboard of murder journeys” (photo: Manon Dené)

Trophy hunters “boasted about how easy it is to shoot giraffes” on a “horrific” trade fair that pounds cheap and “illegal” expeditions.

Europe’s largest hunting fair for trophies, Jadg & Hung, has been accused of glorifying the slaughter of the most endangered species in the world for “excitement and bragging.”

The event in Dortmund was attended by undercover animal rights activists Marion Dené, who spoke to Metro.co.uk about the grim reality of the controversial hunting industry.

The conservationist said she was “shocked” to find a hunt for the protected giraffes in Namibia that were offered for less than € 3,000 (£ 2,500), with a special deal to take the head home as a trophy.

The protected species was described by exhibitionists as an “easy” target, “because there are so many (giraffes) walking around the lodge.”

Next to the billboard was a stuffed giraffe head, which Manon learned could be hers for € 2,500 (£ 2,117) if she used their recommended taxidermist.

Manon said this was one of many shocking journeys that showed that no endangered animal was banned from hunters as long as they could afford – despite EU legislation that could intentionally kill certain animals.

She told the news site: “With Jagd & Hund it was like a horrible smorgasbord of animal murders. I have come across trophy hunters who even sold yachts of the most imperfect species such as elephants, leopards and lions, and some at really surprisingly low prices.

“For around 5,000 euros anyone can sign up for a three-day giraffe hunt in Namibia and leave with a trophy. It was even shocking to have this conversation with them about the slaughter of these beautiful animals for entertainment.

“This type of trophy hunting show outlines how shockingly simple it is for individuals to travel almost anywhere in the world to photograph as many iconic or endangered species as her / his bank account allows.”

Manon, working with global organizations, including the Humane International Society (HSI) and PETA, said the stock exchange “seriously questioned the ability of the EU and Member States to enforce its conservation legislation.”

Trips to kill rare brown bears were promoted for around £ 8,500, offering customers a choice of locations across Europe depending on the size of the animal they wanted to slaughter.

She said: “It was also clear that these trophy-hunting vendors have little respect for protection legislation, because I found outfitters who sell brown bear commercial hunting in EU Member States such as Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, despite the fact that these animals are under the EU Habitats Directive, which prohibits all forms of intentional killing. “

Other trips that were offered were puffin hunting in Iceland, large game shooting in Africa and stalking safaris in Mauritius.

One stall sold zebra skin seats for just over £ 1,000, while others sold fox skin pads, bear heads, stuffed cheetahs, and cruel traps designed to guarantee unsuspecting animals.

The six-day event hosts 180 hunting companies in a large conference center in western Germany and attracts thousands every year.

Critics describe trophy hunting as a blood sport, but proponents say it helps to raise vital money for conservation, especially for endangered species.

The British government is considering banning the use of endangered animals for fun.

The law would make it a crime to bring trophy hunts, exotic fur and animal skin rugs back into the country, and would be one of the “toughest in the world” if adopted.

Manon said the legislation could encourage other countries to follow this example by setting a “moral precedent,” and urged leaders to continue.

She said: “It was sobering to witness this macabre event at the same time that the UK is undergoing its public consultation on banning the import of trophy yachts.

“It was so clear to me that, like a pleasure of stalking and killing, one of the big motivators for these hunters is to take home the head or another trophy of their murder.

“That’s why it’s so crucial for the UK to make it illegal once and for all, and hopefully sets a moral precedent that others will follow until this horrific industry is finally closed.”

Jadg & Hung has been contacted for comment.