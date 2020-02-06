With visits to slums, BJP and AAP make the last effort to convince a convention bank in Delhi

New Delhi: In what seemed like a political party, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swarmed workers in the slums of Delhi in the last two days of the campaign. The basic idea was simple – turn a traditional congress-voting bank into one of them.

BJP chairman JP Nadda had asked MPs on Tuesday to spend time every day after the session on different parts of Delhi. He said that 240 party members would visit slums in the city from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. He had also asked MPs to make “ratri pravas” (night stops) in such areas to influence voters.

AAP also followed. Party campaigners have been staying in slums since last week to understand residents’ problems and to convince them that “Kejriwal is the solution.”

News18 visited slums in Seelampur, Patparganj and Kalkaji Extension to find a large number of party workers scattered throughout the area trying to chase voters.

“Both BJP and AAP members visited us, ate with both parties and wanted us to vote for them. Earlier, only Congress came here to campaign, “said 25-year-old Bablu, a resident of the Nehru camp in Kalkaji.

The Kalkaji extension in South Delhi, also touted as the city’s first in-situ redevelopment project, was part of the ambitious Delhi Development Authority project to rehabilitate 8,000 families living in three nearby Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters (JJ cluster) live – Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Bhoomiheen camp.

In September 2013, the then Prime Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, laid the foundation stone of the 3000 apartment complex just before the elections for the meeting. However, the apartment complex has yet to be completed.

Delhi has around 30 Lakh people who live in 675 slums. Both BJP and AAP are promising accommodations for everyone in their visits to the clusters.

“This is a statement that we hear in every election. A promise that is made and forgotten every time we have to choose a representative,” Bablu added.

During the 2015 parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to make Delhi slum-free by 2022 and AAP covenant Arvind Kejriwal had promised “Jahan Jhuggi, wahan makan” (redevelopment on site).

In December 2017, the Government of Delhi notified the Relocation Policy of Delhi Slums and JJ in 2015.

The power of the slum rehabilitation policy lay with in-situ rehabilitation within a radius of five kilometers. In 2017, the Delhi government relocated 464 families from the Nehru Camp slum along the NH-24 in Patparganj to sector 16 of Dwarka, nearly 40 km away, as the land was needed to widen the NH-24 that is now the Delhi Meerut is called highway.

BJP party campaigners during their stay in slums have also stressed that the Kejriwal government has refused people central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and that if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, they would build ‘pucca’ houses for slum dwellers.

On the other hand, the AAP government is confident to secure the support of slum residents, as these residents are the main beneficiaries of improvement in government schools, the opening of mohalla (neighborhood) clinics and free water and electricity to a certain threshold.

On Sunday, the BJP launched its “Mahasampark Abhiyan” or mega program to make contact with voters in Delhi. As part of the current program, every home in Delhi would be visited by a Union minister.

In the Delhi elections, the challenge for the BJP is to add voters from poorer parts. The reason is that the government of Aam Aadmi (AAP) has converted this poor section into its voting bank through government concessions.

