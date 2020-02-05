As on so many other occasions during his presidency, President Donald Trump showed on Tuesday evening that he has ever been the showman who used part of his third official Union State speech to blame black voters for vying for another White House tenure.

And one thing still seemed particularly clear: the president would support black Americans rather than actually defend them.

There were predictable issues such as Trump’s criticism of low black unemployment rates under his leadership – “African-American poverty has dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded,” he said – despite the fact that he inherited an already healthy economy, which is still OK.

In fact, undeclared unemployment hit an all-time low while Trump was in office. According to the Ministry of Labor, the unemployment rate for black workers fell from 6% to 5.5% in August. The previous record low of 5.9% was reached in May 2018.

But maybe more than just Trump’s words was the sheer spectacle of everything. When the President celebrated some of his declared successes, he also decided to bring black Americans to the fore in a way that should reassure white followers that may not be comfortable with his discriminatory track record and rhetoric.

Trump’s poll among black Americans is grim – a recent Washington Post / Ipsos poll found that 8 out of 10 black voters said the president was racist. Maybe he’s trying to turn that number over. But he could also try to give reasons for the 53% of white women who voted for him in 2016 that justify voting for him again in 2020, although prominent politicians such as MPs John Lewis and Elijah oppose him Cummings and disparaging cities like Baltimore as “rat infested”.

Trump began announcing the creation of the Space Force – the youngest branch of the American military – and praised 13-year-old Iain Lanphier (“one of the Space Force’s youngest potential recruits”) and his 100-year-old great-grandfather, Charles McGee, who happened to be is one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen, the famous group of black military pilots during World War II.

“After more than 130 combat missions in World War II, he returned to a country that was still fighting for civil rights and then served America in Korea and Vietnam,” said the president. “General McGee: Our nation greets you.” It was a moment of Trumpian whiplash injury: accepting civil rights gained in one era while glossing over how his administration undermines those rights in another era.

Then there was Trump’s thinking about the supposed rescue of “countless American children” who are “trapped in failing state schools” – public schools that he and education minister Betsy DeVos have long belittled.

“Eighteen states created the school choice in the form of opportunity grants. The programs are so popular that tens of thousands of students remain on waiting lists, ”Trump said before highlighting one of these students: Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grader black.

What did Trump do to tell these stories?

He played politics. All presidents do this with certainty, but what Trump noticed this evening was his unrest: he was probably trying to praise from his mostly white base to present (literally) black Americans for whom his government has done so little for them politically. (Similar to Trump positioning himself as the guardian of hard-earned LGBTQ rights while reversing them.)

Perhaps the most revealing example of this dissonance on Tuesday evening was the Presidential Medal of Freedom award to conservative radio person Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

John F. Kennedy created the award in 1963 to recognize Americans who “made a particularly valuable contribution to security or to the national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other important public or private activities”.

Limbaugh has devoted his career to the very opposite: he suggests that the mostly black National Basketball Association is full of criminals (“Let’s call it the TBA, the Thug Basketball Association” that sparked racist panic in 2004 by campaigning for the Obstetrician advertises conspiracy that Trump himself has risen to political fame and has persistently followed Barack Obama’s presidency.

When Trump introduced the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, I initially thought he was describing someone else: civil rights icon John Lewis, who, to use Trump’s own words, “is a special man loved by millions of Americans I just did get advanced level 4 cancer diagnosis. “

But then I remembered Trumpism: its ability to twist and bend, to hide bigotry in the eyes – visible only to those who bother to see it.