With their entertainment in Iowa, the Democrats have made the news visible again

Since the elections, an exciting group has emerged in society: people who have decided that they cannot follow the news, and because they do not, the news does not really happen. These people live by the mantra that if you manage to never hear the name “Boris Johnson”, Boris Johnson ceases to exist. But even for these people, American democrats have made the news visible again.

The entertainment began in Iowa, with an unusual method for selecting a candidate to resist Donald Trump. In it, democrat supporters in the state vote for the person they want to be, then officials lose the votes so that nobody knows who won. It is a voting system that has proven effective in many democracies, such as Zimbabwe and Iraq, and it is a sign of a healthy society that feels capable of borrowing from other, more established countries.

Joe Biden is the preferred candidate for Democratic leadership, because to beat Trump they need a candidate who is not radical like Bernie Sanders, but competent and efficient. And there is no better way to prove competence and efficiency than to hold an election that you have prepared for three years, only to indicate that all votes have disappeared because no one knows how computers work (you can hardly expect a party in hope to drive a superpower to have every level of technical expertise).

If his team wins, Biden stands on the lawn of the White House to announce: “Today I met the leaders of Israel and Iran and we made a historic deal. But I pressed Delete instead of Save and I lost the whole damn thing. I remember something was going on with uranium, but the rest is empty, so hopefully we can get them back next year and try again. “

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

The escapade has been useful in a different way, suggesting how we could delay this tide of sociopaths, such as Trump, Modi and Johnson.

The official method of the Democrats so far has been to appear as sensible as possible, protesting that Trump is behaving in a way that is “unconstitutional” or “not in function.” So far, this does not seem to have had much influence – just like someone approaching a lion who eats people in a village and holds a charter that says, “Your policy of cutting off the limbs of our residents does not suit the presidency, because Meryl Streep pointed to the Golden Globes in a rather frank speech, so please note “maybe.

There is little point in controlling Trump because his followers believe everything he says, even if you refute it. You might as well go to church and check on the minister during a service, shouting: “I spoke to five separate biologists and they all dispute the story of the Ark, since the two leopards would have eaten the two zebras.”

But this seems to be the strategy of the Joe Biden campaign, in an effort to appear dull and sensible, rather than supporting national healthcare or arms control or anything else, because supportive things can upset someone.

And they won’t make the mistake of last time, when Trump Hillary could portray Clinton as a rich figure of the establishment, part of the “swamp.” Because Joe Biden is only worth nine million dollars and his son has a job that everyone can look out for: admit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, that he got the job because the company would have access to his father, who was vice president from America. I see no way in which Trump can use it.

Lindsey Graham says to Democrats: “Be careful what you want because it will come back your way”

Another advantage of a steady, moderate candidate like Joe Biden is that he speaks in a reassuringly calming way, as he did on the night of the lost voices in Iowa.

His speech said: “This is about ending an era, ending an era, if God wants it, from a president who, look, this is bigger than all of us, the working class, the middle class, the middle class, it’s created by this government. ”Isn’t it great how some politicians have the ability to easily explain what we all thought, but don’t know how to put it into words?

One problem could be that there are not many voters who drive, because not many people will wonder, “On some days I support locking babies in a cage, and on other days I don’t know for sure.” So perhaps the only way to beat Trump is to inspire more people on their side than Trump can mobilize on his own.

Biden could claim that because he can’t motivate anyone to come to his meetings, there is room for many more balloons – and that’s the most important thing.

There are candidates among the Democrats who inspire people, excite the young and attract large crowds. They can still lose, but at least they have a chance. Or perhaps there has been a global pact and parties opposing nationalist maniacs take turns useless and lose them. The Labor Party in Britain was useless from the left, so now it feels that the Democrats are useless and losing from the right.

And if Trump wins, it doesn’t matter – we can just watch CBeebies for a few years until the BBC closes and pretend it hasn’t happened.

