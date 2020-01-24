Mumbai The rupee depreciated in 7 countries to close at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday due to demand in dollars from importers amid a correction in crude oil prices after the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Earnings in the US dollar against world currencies also affected the rupee’s sentiment.

In the interbank currency market, the national currency opened weakly at 71.34 against the previous close of 71.26. The unit recovered to a maximum of 71.22 later after a rebound in national stocks, but erased profits due to demand in dollars from importers.

The Indian currency was finally set at 71.33, recording a loss of 7 countries over the previous close.

“USD / INR has been operating in a very border range of 71.00 – 71.50 this whole week. Lower oil prices have offset the demand for end-of-month dollars that has kept USDINR in a narrow range.

“In the future, next week’s FOMC meeting and India’s union budget will keep the rupee to the limit. Also an important development on China’s coronavirus can be a spoil. In general, for next week, it will He expects the USD / INR to negotiate in a range that supports crucial support. In 71.05 and 71.60 it can act as a great resistance, “said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research – Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

According to reports, China’s coronavirus has already claimed 18 lives and infected hundreds of other people.

However, the World Health Organization designated coronavirus infection as an emergency for China, but not yet for the rest of the world.

The Brent crude world benchmark index decreased 0.63 percent to USD 61.65 per barrel.

“Oil prices declined amid reports that energy demand outlook could remain silent after the outbreak of the coronavirus in China,” said Paras Bothra, president of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the dollar against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18 percent to 97.86.

The BSE Sensex was established 226.79 points, or 0.55 percent, higher at 41,613.19, reaching an intraday high of 41,697.03 and a minimum of 41,275.60. Also, the broader NSE NSE closed 67.90 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,248.25.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds was 6.58 percent.

