With the new update of OnePlus TV you can add Spotify and disable Dolby Motion Smoothing

With the latest software update from OnePlus TV you can also share Wi-Fi hotspot directly from your OnePlus phone.

OnePlus introduces a new Android TV update for its smart TV setup, the OnePlus TVs. The biggest change in the update comes with the ability to add more streaming services to the custom interface and platform, called OxygenPlay. As stated in reports, OxygenPlay now supports integration of new content with Spotify, Voot, JioSaavn, Alt Balaji, MX Player and ShemarooMe, giving users more choice where to stream their audio and video content directly through the TV.

The rest of the update’s change log contains fine adjustments, such as a new playback animation for when you stream music via Bluetooth stereo channels through the TV. This would work ideally for those who have paired Bluetooth speakers with their television sets. It also comes with the ability for OnePlus phone users to share their Wi-Fi hotspots directly with the TV, without going through the extensive Wi-Fi pairing process. The official change log of OnePlus states that the wireless connectivity function under OnePlus Connect supports up to five devices at the same time.

Image quality optimizations are also part of the update and include features such as streamlining image quality mode options, a color gamut conversion setting, and turning off MEMC in Dolby image mode. The latter effectively eliminates motion smoothing on all updated OnePlus TVs, giving users more micro-control over how they want their content to look.

Other adjustments include adding support for embedded and external video subtitles to local video files connected to the TV. OnePlus launched its first version of TVs with the OnePlus TV in India with a lot of fanfare, in an attempt to conquer the competitively priced smart TV market with large screen and high resolution. With Xiaomi already dominant and Realme also expected to participate in the fight, it will be interesting to see if the introduction of new features on the TV OnePlus helps to increase its share in this market.

