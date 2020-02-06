With the iPhone update, people can unlock cars with their phones, the code suggests

An iPhone update can unlock your car with your face.

According to rumors, Apple is introducing a new feature called “CarKey” that allows the phone to unlock a car, according to the code hidden in a new update.

The feature would not need people to unlock their phone with their faces and even includes tools that allow people to share access to their cars with others, according to 9to5mac, who have found evidence of the new features in the iPhone code.

The details are discovered in iOS 13.4, which, like beta, has been released for developers. Hidden in that software are references to the “CarKey” API, which Apple seems to be preparing for both the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

According to the report, the tool can be used to do anything a normal key can do: not only lock and unlock the car, but also use it to start.

1/25 Pistoling humanoid robot sent into space

Russia has launched a humanoid robot into space on a rocket on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The Fedor robot will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practicing skills such as using tools to solve problems on board. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor shooting and shooting guns with deadly accuracy.

Dmitry Rogozin / Twitter

2/25 Google is turning 21

Google is celebrating its 21st birthday on September 27. The search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at Stanford University in California. Page and Brin chose the name google because it called the mathematical term “googol,” meaning that 10 to 100 is elevated

Google

3/25 Hexa drone takes off

Chief engineer of LIFT plane Balazs Kerulo demonstrates the company “Hexa” personal drone vessels in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3, 2019

Reuters

4/25 Project Scarlett succeeds Xbox One

Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, on E3 2019. The company said the new console will be 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One and is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release date

Getty

5/25 First new iPod in four years

Apple has announced the new iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device has the option to add more storage space, up to 256 GB

Apple

6/25 Foldable phone can flop

Samsung will cancel orders from its Galaxy Fold phone at the end of May if the phone is not ready for sale. The $ 2000 folding phone was found to break easily, with review copies being recalled after a kickback

FATHER

7/25 Non-starter loading mat

Apple has canceled its AirPower wireless charging mat, which was meant to charge several Apple products at the same time

AFP / Getty

8/25 “Super league” India is shooting satellite

India has claimed status as part of a “super competition” of countries after shooting a live satellite in a test of new rocket technology

EPA

9/25 5G incoming

5G wireless internet is expected to be launched in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb / s

Getty

10/25 Uber stops testing without driver after death

Uber stopped testing non-driver vehicles after a woman was killed by one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19, 2018

Getty

11/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

12/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

13/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

14/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

15/25

The giant human-like robot shows a striking resemblance to the military robots in the movie “Avatar” and is claimed by the makers of a South Korean robot company as a world first

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

16/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

17/25

The saxophonistic robot WAS-5 from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi

Rex

18/25

The WAS-5 saxophonist robot from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock, plays a string of light saber guitar jam session

Rex

19/25

A test line of a new energy suspension lane similar to the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

20/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track, resembling a giant panda, can be seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

21/25

A concept car from Trumpchi of GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Rex

22/25

A Mirai fuel cell vehicle from Toyota is displayed at the International Automotive Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

23/25

A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the international car exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

24/25

A man watches an exhibition entitled ‘Mimus’, a giant industrial robot that has been reprogrammed for interaction with people during a photo call at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London

Getty

25/25

A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is shown at the 4th International Conference on Home Land Security and Cyber ​​in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

Getty

Similar to the Express Transit feature – which allows people to tap public transportation without going through the longer process of scanning their faces – users can use their phones and look like keys without first authenticating themselves, the code suggests.

That would also prevent people from being locked out of their car if their phone or battery ran out, because they can be used even when the device is turned off.

Users set the function by starting in the Wallet app, which currently serves as the home base for payment cards and passes. They can then be passed on to their app manufacturer’s app to continue the process.

The formulation of the function, revealed by 9to5mac, indicates that suitable cars have a “reader” that users can block their device from. This will then automatically unlock the vehicle.

Users can also share the opportunity with family and friends. Users receive a notification that they have been invited for “unlock access” and can then step into someone else’s vehicle.

. (TagsToTranslate) iPhone