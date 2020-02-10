“With People’s Blessings, nobody can stop”: Fadnavis says BJP’s comeback in Maharashtra is “Definitive”

“I think that, whether you are in power or in opposition, you must walk on” sanmarg “(right path) and you must come here to get the blessings. That’s why I came here to get your blessings, “Fadnavis added.

updated:February 10, 2020, 7:39 AM IST

File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Pune: Former Prime Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that people can make a comeback with the blessings of people.

“No one can stop you if you have the blessings of the people. We will certainly come back if we have their blessings,” the opposition leader told a legislative meeting in Alandi, a pilgrim town in the Pune district.

“Once you have received the blessings of the people, you will certainly come back,” he said.

During the state meeting in October, Fadnavis had repeatedly used the slogan “mi punha yein” (I will come again) as part of his survey campaign.

The BJP and Sena, who had fought the polls in alliance, had obtained a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.

The Sena, however, broke its three decades long ties with the BJP after it refused to share the position of prime minister.

The Sena finally joined forces with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government with Sena President Uddhav Thackeray as the Prime Minister.

