With Netflix, you can now turn off AutoPlay preview. Here’s how to set it up.

Do you know the previews that automatically play when you browse a movie or TV show on Netflix? You can now switch it off.

On January 29, Twitter user @sarahhollowell wrote a tweet longing for a way to disable automatic playback preview.

Netflix’s US account replied on Thursday, indicating that the option to disable previewing has now been added.

“Some people find this feature helpful, others less so,” Netflix wrote in his tweet. “We heard the feedback loud and clear.”

To turn off auto-preview when you search for shows, users must log in to Netflix using a browser, then click Manage Profiles and select the profile to update. Deactivate “Play preview automatically while surfing on all devices”.

Netflix users on Twitter were happy.

