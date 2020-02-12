With Message for Women & Farmers, “Son” Kejriwal invites Delhi for an oath on February 16

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday invited Delhiites to attend his oath in the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on February 16.

In a radio advertisement, Kejriwal said that the Tricolor would proudly flutter when the children of India get access to education, women get a safe environment, farmers get their rights and people reject caste and religion discrimination.

Referring again to himself as the “son of Delhi”, Kejriwal said he was ready to take the oath and the people of the capital must reach the site at 10 am to attend the ceremony.

He also reminded people to bring their family members for the event.

दिल्लिवासियों, आपका बेटा तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लेने जा रहा है। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने ज़रूर आना है।रविवार 16 फ़रवरी, सुबह 10 बजे, रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2020

The AAP of Kejriwal rushed to victory in the capital during the elections of 8 February, where a polarized competition took place between the AAP and the BJP.

The party won 62 out of 70 seats, reducing the BJP to one digit (8) because the congress could not open its account.

On Wednesday, senior AAP leader and Kejriwal’s trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia said that all ministers will also take the oath with Kejriwal.

Gopal Rai, another AAP leader, said that no Prime Minister or political leaders from other states will be part of the ceremony in Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have put their trust in his leadership back, he added.

However, a special invitation was extended to “Baby Mufflerman”, which became viral on the day of the results.

In a message on social media, AAP asked the “Baby Mufflerman” to “adjust” for the ceremony.

Big announcement: Baby Mufflerman has been invited to the curse ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on February 16. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 13 February 2020

