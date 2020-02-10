With LeBron in Lakers Square are the best in the west, says the analyst, and Rondo describes as “disadvantage for victory”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: LeBron James # 23 and Lance Stephenson # 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after James fired a shot against the Golden State Warriors and fouled during their pre-season game at the T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 was in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

According to sports analyst Nick Wright, the Lakers with LeBron James are the best Western Conference team on the pitch. The problems start when he goes to the bank.

Wright says that the problem is not only that LeBron is going to the bank, but that he is being replaced by Rondo district, which is a “disadvantage for winning”.

“When LeBron is on the pitch, the Lakers are the best team in the west. The problem is not only that LeBron goes to the bank, but also that Rondo records these minutes. Rondo is a disadvantage for the win at the moment. “

The Lakers are currently sitting at the Western Conference with a 39-12 record, followed by the Nuggets and the Clippers, both between 37-16.