With large margins and decisive profit in 2015, AAP is taking a step forward at BJP, Congress in 2020 Battle

In February 2015, the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal received an unprecedented mandate from the people of Delhi. Not only did it get 67 out of 70 seats in the meeting, but it also won a huge share of more than 54 percent.

The remaining three seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), while it collected 32 percent of the votes. The congress, which ruled the city for 15 years, was reduced to zero seats.

Just over a year before this success, Kejriwal, after forming the government with the support of Congress in December 2013, had just stopped as prime minister after 49 days. He had cited his inability to keep important promises due to lack of support from the great old party.

Consequently, Kejriwal only had one call for voters during the 2015 elections: to give him a full majority. AAP received much more than that.

But apart from the number of seats won by the AAP, it should be noted that it was not so much a close match for the AAP in individual constituencies. The party achieved extensive wins in most assembly segments.

During the 2015 parliamentary elections in Delhi, of the 67 seats the AAP won, 60 of the MLAs had a profit margin of more than 10,000 votes. For the context, a total of 1.28 lakh voters voted in an individual constituency in Delhi in 2015.

At least 45 of AAP’s MLAs had victory margins of more than 20,000 votes, while Arvind Kejriwal himself won the New Delhi seat with more than 31,000 votes, a seat where a total of 89,000 votes were cast.

Everywhere in the city there were only nine seats with a profit margin of less than 10,000 votes. Two of them were Rohini and Mustafabad seats won by the BJP. The lowest profit margin was noted in Najafgarh, a chair dominated by Jat. AAP’s Kailash Gehlot, who later became cabinet minister, won the chair with only 1,555 votes. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was the number two in this seat.

Vijender Gupta of the BJP won the Rohini chair with 5,367 votes while Jagdish Pradhan won the Mustafabad chair with just over 6,000 votes for the saffron party.

The congress was in second place in just four seats, including Mustafabad, Matia Mahal, Mangol Puri and Badli.

With considerably larger profit margins, a large shift in votes would be required for the opposition to make a dent in AAP’s fortunes on election day. Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the vote count is scheduled for February 11.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.