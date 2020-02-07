With increasing crime, bulletproof vests are hoping for big markets

But since we started making jackets, the civilian market has been open to us. Many inquiries come from the various state governments. “

According to Singh, the demand for the light bulletproof jacket is increasing as more politicians and officials want to protect themselves against the increasing crime and perception of threats.

Bharij is not alone. Over a dozen bulletproof manufacturers take part in the exhibition, where more than 1,000 companies from 40 countries have exhibited their products at Def Expo2020.

Most are Indian and mainly supply security agencies and the police. The demand for soft vests is increasing in India and many countries, mainly due to the high crime rate and extremism in certain parts, according to the manufacturers. They hope that the Expo will offer them great market opportunities not only within India, but also outside of it.

A bulletproof vest or body protection made from different layers of woven and laminated layers is used by the security forces and often by the civilian population as protection against bullets and splinters from explosions.

The arches bend the ball and distribute its force over a wider portion of the fibers, transforming the ball into a bowl shape. Metal plates and ballistic plates are often used in the soft vests to provide additional protection against rifles and knife stabs.

Soft bulletproof vests weigh less and offer protection against small-bore weapons. Hard bulletproof vests are used in combat, high-risk tactics and hostage rescue missions.

MKU, a leading defense manufacturer with production facilities in Kanpur and Germany, has built a huge pavilion in which all the important products from the areas of personal armor, platform armor, night vision and heating devices are exhibited. They produce over several types of vests based on over 100 types of threats.

“We have focused heavily on research and development to develop a range of light and comfortable vests for men and women,” said Rajesh Gupta, general manager of MKU.

DSM, a multinational major in the protective equipment segment, has developed a series of soft vests for civil and military purposes, which consist of “green and fiber-strong” Dyneema. “With Dyneema, our vests are not only extremely light, but also have low CO2 emissions,” says the company.

The soft vests segment has dominated market size and, according to experts, will continue to grow.

“Soft bulletproof vests cannot stop bullets at very high speeds, but slower bullets like .45ACP, 00 Buckshot, .40SandW, and other types of bullets that fire at speeds up to 1,500 feet per second. They are used extensively by law enforcement agencies and civilians, which will contribute to the growth of this segment by the end of 2025, ”according to an industry forecast.

Prominent people at risk of death would also like to make their vehicle bulletproof and explosion-proof. “We adapt many SUVs for such customers,” says Singh from Bharij.