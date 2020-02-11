With his HND certificate, the young Nigerian reveals how he became a pilot in the United States

A young Nigerian showed how he could become a pilot in America with his Higher National Diploma.

The young man identified as Wilfred Asuquo is currently living his dreams in America after becoming a pilot.

This young man graduated with an astonishing 3.30 / 4.0 CGPA and the amazing thing is that he did it despite being heavily involved in school politics.

He justified his visit to the university of applied sciences by stating that he couldn’t afford the financial cost of going to university, and added that as a trained professional pilot, he could overcome a career barrier without getting a PGD.

He said;

“With my HND certificate without PID and without previous knowledge, I crossed borders, switched from cabin crew to trained professional pilots and then to business and data analysts.

Remember, I only got my MSC through WES evaluation in the United States. How I did it … you can do it too. “

