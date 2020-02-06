With Apple you can soon unlock your car with an iPhone

The latest iOS 13.4 beta update indicates that Apple may be working on adding the ability to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock or unlock your car.

The latest iOS 13.4 beta update indicates that Apple may be working on adding the ability to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock or unlock your car.

The first beta version of Apple’s iOS 13.4 update has been released. With this version, users can use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a car key that can lock, unlock and even start their car. According to a report published by 9to5 Mac, the latest iOS 13.4 beta update contains references to a ‘CarKey’ application programming interface (API). It is with this interface that a user can use his Apple device such as the iPhone or Apple Watch as the key to his car.

Furthermore, the report states that according to the system’s internal file, a user can only use this function if the car is compatible with NFC (Near Field Communication), since a user must keep his Apple device with the car to use it as his key. To pair a car with the device, users must go to the Wallet app and follow the procedure, after which he / she must go to the car manufacturer’s app to complete the process. After the installation is complete, users must keep their iPhone on top of the NFC reader for the first process. After the process is complete, the car key is available in the Wallet app and can then be used via the iPhone or even an Apple Watch. In addition, the position can be shared with several people after the main user has invited them via the Wallet app.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.