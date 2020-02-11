With a view to China and Russia, Trump proposes $ 740 billion as a defense budget

An important aspect of Trump’s defense budget proposals is a massive $ 28.9 billion nuclear modernization, missile destruction and $ 20.3 billion defense budget.

Last updated: February 11, 2020, 9:06 AM IST

Washington: President Donald Trump proposed $ 740 billion on Monday as the country’s national security budget for 2021, with a view to China and Russia following a military modernization program that poses a challenge to the United States.

An important aspect of his defense budget proposals is a massive $ 28.9 billion nuclear modernization, rocket defeat and $ 20.3 billion defense budget. He has also proposed $ 18 billion for the space sector, $ 9.8 billion for the cyber sector and $ 56.9 billion for the air domain.

In its budget proposals, as released by the White House and the Pentagon, the Trump government has underlined the threat of its two main opponents, Russia and China, which they claim are on a modernization trajectory and forcing their neighbors.

“While the American people are still confronted with the dangers of Islamist terrorists and transnational criminals, America is also facing challenges from reviving rival nation states, including China and Russia. The budget reflects the need for a new American attitude that reflects the reality in this new era, “says the budget proposal sent to the Congress by the White House.

Unlike India, where the Union’s finance minister submits the budget proposals and makes a speech in Parliament, the US president sends his annual budget suggestions in document format to the congress, which will debate, deliberate and vote on them in the coming months.

“The budget gives priority to funding for programs that offer war-fighting benefits against China and Russia, and efforts have been made over the past three years to focus defense investments on modernization, lethality and innovation that give the nation’s troops a competitive advantage over all opponents, the White House said.

Supported by the 2018 national defense strategy, the budget holds out and builds on efforts over the past three years to prioritize investments in modernization, lethality and innovation.

The budget continues the work of the administration to rebuild the army and improve preparedness while balancing the need for reform, efficiency and accountability at every level, according to the White House.

The Pentagon said in its budget proposal that the security environment continued to change in dangerous ways, China and Russia continue to use aggressive tactics to force neighbors, suppress dissenting opinions and undermine freedom.

“They pose an existential challenge to the interests of the United States and global standards,” it said, adding that Iran and North Korea continued to pursue weapons of mass destruction.

According to the Pentagon, China owns one of the largest soldiers in the world and it becomes increasingly comfortable to portray itself as a counterpart to the United States. Russia has also upgraded the conventional armed forces and at the same time invested heavily in opportunities for cyber, space travel, electronic warfare and hybrid warfare.

Beijing continues to violate the sovereignty of Indo-Pacific countries and to expand its control abroad under the guise of investments in seat belt and road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, it seeks benefits in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and 5G, while exploiting the intellectual property of other countries for its own gain, the defense ministry said.

