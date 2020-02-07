The energy-packed trailer for the third installment of the successful Tiger Shroff Baaghi franchise recently released. It’s amazing how fans have spilled so much love in the trailer that they have reaped 59 million seen in just 24 hours on all platforms, which makes it the most watched Bollywood trailer of all time with record numbers. Loaded with action, the trailer has been appreciated everywhere for its action sequences and the Tiger Shroff character that creates a storm and how!

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took control of their social networks and posted a video to announce the great achievement: “We are grateful for all the love you have given to our Baaghi. Our # Baaghi3Trailer has already set new records by becoming the most watched trailer of Bollywood in 24 hours. ” #SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @WardaNadiadwala

We are grateful for all the love he has given to our Baaghi ❤🙌🏻 Our # Baaghi3Trailer has already set new records by becoming the most watched Bollywood trailer in 24 hours 🔥🌪 # SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @foxstaradi @foxstaradi @ WardaN .twitter.com / kf3F16m48w

– Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 7, 2020

Baaghi 3 trailer: With 59 million views, it becomes the most watched Bollywood trailer of all time!

Tiger Shroff is seen in action-packed sequences, which had never been seen before and the experience seems totally three times larger and more exciting. From celebrities to fans who take over everything on social networks, the breakthrough is creating all the roar. The trailer is a healthy package of emotions, action and drama, and looks very promising with a larger scale than the third installment of the Baaghi franchise.

Growing numbers are proof of how much the public already loves him. In addition, the fact that Baaghi 3 remains the most anticipated. In just one day, 59 million visits definitely prove it!

Next to Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor is seen in an avatar never seen before and the trailer has already attracted a lot of attention and the public is raining love for how powerful the trailer and the action sequences are. Running in cars in a circular motion, defying gravity and winning against it, this time, it has become bigger and better. The franchise promises a great show that everyone has loved before and, at the same time, looks promising, even this time, where Ronnie this time, faces a nation to fight their biggest battle.

Baaghi 3 is ready to hit the screens on March 6, 2020. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!