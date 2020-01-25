Wishes, sayings, phrases and greetings of the Chinese New Year 2020

Boris got into the festivities when people start their Chinese New Year celebrations (Image: AFP)

Today, January 25, the Chinese New Year is celebrated, also known as the Spring Festival, and the beginning of the Year of the Rat.

Beijing has canceled its festivities amid the Coronavirus panic, but many around the world are still trying to get in the rhythm of things. Gucci has celebrated with the launch of a collection inspired by Mickey Mouse, and if you are also looking to get into the spirit of things, we have it covered.

When greeting someone in the Chinese New Year, you can get away with saying a simple “Happy New Year”, but if you want to show off a little more, here are some of the good wishes you can grant …

How to wish someone a “Happy Chinese New Year”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuUL0KjXhhk (/ embed)

新年 快乐 – xīn nián kuài lè

How to say it: sing neean kwai le

What it means: “Happy New Year”

恭喜 发财 – gōng xǐ fā cái

How to say it – kong zee far chai

What it means: “wish you wealth”

大吉大利 – dà jí dà lì

How to say it – Da jee da lee.

Which means: “Good luck and you can benefit”

年年 有 馀 – nián nián yǒu yú

How to say it – Neean neean yo yuwee

Which means: “Have an abundant year”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teav9oB_0co (/ embed)

生意 兴隆 – sh yng yì xīng long

How to say it: Shun yee sings a lot

What it means: “May your business prosper”

心想事成 – xīn xiǎng shì chéng

How to say it: sing hsiang shi cheng

Which means: “May the desires of your heart come true”

四季 平安 过旺 年 – yes jì png ān guò wàng nián

How to say it: shi jee ping ahn kuoh wahng neean

Which means: “I wish you a whole year of peace”

How is the Chinese new year celebrated?

The family celebration, known as the “stove environment”, or weilu, is a dinner in honor of the spirits of their ancestors.

A traditional gift during the Chinese New Year is a pair of mandarin oranges and a red packet that contains a uniform amount of money.

Oranges and red cash packages mark the occasion for singles and children (Image: Getty Images)

Single adults and children will receive these red packages from family and married friends in exchange for wishing them good health and fortune.

Expect to see a lot of red too, but in an angry way.

Red represents good luck and fortune in Chinese culture, so many will wear red clothes, make red lanterns and add red motifs to the decoration.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXOS99vWI_o (/ embed)

What is the lion dance performed in the Chinese New Year?

A traditional celebration of the Chinese New Year is the lion dance, where dozens of artists dressed in red and gold with the head of a lion give high octane performances, which generally involve drums and fireworks.

This tradition dates back to the legend of Nian, which originated the Spring Festival.

The sound of fireworks, drums and dancing will fill the streets around the world (Image: Getty Images)

Legend has it that Nian, an ancient beast that was half a bull with a lion’s head, terrorized the villagers and ate crops, cattle and children.

Upon discovering that the creature was half a bull, its weakness was exploited by the red color and loud noises, hence the lighting of fireworks and drums were introduced into the festivities.

Why does the date of the Chinese new year change?

Unlike traditional Western custom that sees us celebrate December 31 of each year, the Chinese New Year falls on a different date each year.

This is because the celebration is based on the lunar calendar instead of the Gregorian.

It begins between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar, but must coincide with the new moon in the lunar cycle, and ends 15 days later on another full moon.

