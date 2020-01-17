Winter weather forecast for Saturday

The cold air filters through southwest Virginia at the end of the week, and it begins to look more like winter.

Winds decrease for Friday and we start with freezing temperatures. Morning troughs are in the 30’s and 20’s lows. Some places north of corridor I-64 even have teenage temperatures to start the day. The afternoon peak will reach the 1940s / 1930s, which is near average for mid-January. Clouds begin to increase later in the day.

A storm system to our west will approach southwest Virginia and have an impact on the region on Saturday morning. We will see a brief period of snow along and north of I-64 on Saturday morning, but the rest of the region will generally see freezing rain to start this event. The best chance for freezing rain will be along and west of Blue Ridge Drive for the first half of Saturday. While Central Virginia and South Virginia may see some winter mix, they will mainly see cold rain for the second half of Saturday. Southwest Virginia will experience a complete transition to cold rains in the afternoon.

It is NOT a big ice / snow storm that we will see this weekend. However, freezing weather could cause sliding conditions on the roads. We could potentially see a glacis in parts of the New River Valley, the Roanoke Valley and the Alleghany Highlands. Not everyone will see this freezing weather. As much localized as possible north of the I-64 corridor, where we could potentially see up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Even though we won’t see much regarding the amounts of ice, be careful when traveling. The roads will still be wet and there could be isolated slip zones.

Winter weather notice in effect from Saturday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A few flurries are possible along the exposed slopes to the west of the Alleghany Highlands on Sunday, but much of southwest Virginia will see clear skies and the winds will become windy. The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s / mid 40s.

Another cold front will cross on Sunday, bringing winter air to southwest Virginia. Dry air will be in place by the start of next week, but afternoon highs will only reach 30 and morning temperatures will vary from the 1920s to teenagers.

