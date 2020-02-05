Winter storm strikes while fans celebrate the Super Bowl victory of Chiefs News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Chiefs fans coming to downtown Kansas City for a parade to celebrate the Super Bowl victory of the teams are warned to be careful while driving home and the flagship campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia closes early while a winter storm hits parts of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service predicted Wednesday 2 to 3 inches (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) of snowfall along the parade route, with up to 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) in the area around Columbia.

Officials from the University of Missouri announced Wednesday morning that classes would not be held after 1 p.m. because of the storm.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned in a tweet that road conditions deteriorate as snowfall increases. The tweet said, “If you can avoid it, DO NOT travel in this storm today!”

Winter storm warnings were also in effect from eastern New Mexico to the metropolitan area of ​​St. Louis.

