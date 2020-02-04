Winter storm round in shape | blog

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A winter storm is closing while we start Tuesday evening. Winter weather advice is in effect for much of Missouri and Kansas. Meanwhile, there is a Winter Storm warning covering half of Oklahoma and the Interstate 44 corridor through Missouri. Here is a look at real estate to which weather reports relate from Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

As I said at the start of the blog, the winter storm has just begun. It is a powerful storm at the highest level that was seen on Tuesday afternoon on our composite image of radar / satellite that revolved around New Mexico. Snow began to spread across western Texas.

At the same time, much of the rain was infused with the Mid-Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys. We got a quick mix of black ice and snow from this fast moving top level spin early Tuesday. But we are waiting for the larger position for a greater impact on Wednesday.

If you travel Monday evening, the consequences must be minimal. We could see a few snow showers and maybe some light icy drizzle, but the bigger impact will start Wednesday morning when light snow moves to west-central Missouri and east-central Kansas.

The light snow will slowly spread north and should reach parts of the Kansas City metro on Wednesday at noon. Just in time for the Super Bowl party through the streets of downtown Kansas City. Here is a timeline of travel conditions between now and Thursday morning.

The amount of snowfall in most of the Kansas City subway ranges from one centimeter north of KC to four centimeters, if not more south and especially southeast of Kansas City. The further south you travel, the heavier the snow becomes. This is the most snow that some cities in Oklahoma have seen in almost seven years.

I will show you a regional picture of the expected total snowfall further down, but first I want to show you the predicted snowfall of our four most popular models used in the Storm Track 5 Weather Center. Those models include the North American model (NAM), the global forecasting system (GFS), the European model (EURO) and the Rapid Precision Mesoscale model (RPM).

The RPM is our internal model. The other three models can be found for free on the internet, but the RPM is owned. We pay a fee for access to the data. We use all of these models as a guide to steer us towards an accurate forecast. Here is a comparison of what the Kansas City models are showing before the coming storm.

Again, the above graphic shows projected totals for Kansas City. And the models are pieces of the prediction puzzle. I cracked the figures, analyzed the trends and applied meteorological rules and this is what I came up with as a regional snowfall forecast.

The path of the main top layer should hold the heaviest snowfall along Interstate 44 from southwestern Oklahoma City to St. Louis. The purple area must receive at least four centimeters of snow and may possibly receive much more. The forecast becomes difficult south of I-44 because there may be enough warm air in the system to mix snow with ice or ice from Tulsa to the south in Texas and southern Arkansas and from Springfield in the south in the mountains of North Arkansas.

There is also a clear difference in snowfall just north of Kansas City. It is possible that areas in northern Missouri get little more than a dust from this storm. Here is a closer look at our snow forecast for Kansas City and the surrounding areas.

The first snowflakes from Kansas City fell mid-October. Since that time we have seen just over 14 centimeters of snow. We will probably get more snow in the next two days when our last winter storm is over.

