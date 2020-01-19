A winter storm is expected to continue pouring snow and bringing cold temperatures to parts of the United States on Sunday as it travels through the Great Lakes region and into New England.

The storm will begin to head towards the sea on Sunday, but not before parts of the northeast are clear of snow.

Total snowfall between 6 and 12 inches was expected from New York to central Maine, the National Weather Service announced on Saturday, and parts of the Great Lakes region could receive heavy snowfall due to the lake effect.

Sunday, extremely cold air settled in the Midwest regions, before heading east Monday and Tuesday. This cold air will reach as south as the Florida Keys, and temperatures could be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Fortunately, the blizzard conditions affecting the Dakotas and Minnesota are expected to ease overnight Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter caused dangerous road conditions

Time has already hit the upper Midwest, bringing heavy snowfall, freezing rain and unsafe travel conditions for those on its way.

At least 341 collisions were reported between Saturday morning and afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, and 302 vehicles either turned or left the road. Thirty-five people were injured, the state patrol said, but none seriously.

Authorities in some states have urged drivers not to drive. This point was brought home by a terrifying video from western Iowa, where a pickup truck slipped from the interstate while a state soldier attempted to assist a delivery driver trapped in the Interstate 80 snowy grass.

The van hit the delivery truck, barely missing the delivery driver, who barely walked away, the video showed.

Weather conditions hindered air travel. Flights to John F. Kennedy International were nearly two and a half hours late on average Saturday evening due to snow and ice, according to Flight Aware.