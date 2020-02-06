Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail, and floods in the US.

EL PASO, Texas – A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to the Great North Woods of Maine, made a violent visit to New Orleans and brought heavier weather across the deep south on Thursday.

Winter storm warnings or advice were in force from northeastern Oklahoma to New England, the National Weather Service said, and the Storm Prediction Center predicted storms early Thursday with the potential of hail, 60 mph (95 km / h) wind and twisters. Floods were reported in Alabama and flood watches were in effect when the front moved east.

Snow also fell in places from the Upper Midwest to New England, where a few centimeters off the coast of Maine were expected and could fall to 16 centimeters in the mountains of New Hampshire before the sunny weekend falls into the sky.

Scaffolding at a construction site of Four Seasons Hotel collapsed on at least a dozen cars on Wednesday, injuring one person while thunderstorms and strong winds passed through New Orleans. Hail swept through the central business district of the city, and high winds shattered the glass on two revolving doors.

Downtown streets were flooded near the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, and the rain fell steadily through the night in Atlanta, bringing temperatures to a sultry 65 degrees (18 Celsius).

Snow is unusual along the Mexican border in El Paso, where postman Pablo Salinas of San Elizario said the weather and traffic accidents almost doubled his drive to work. Salinas said that about 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow had melted by Wednesday afternoon, with just a little bit of snow dusting the palm trees along the street and the red rock hills above.

The weather forecast predicts a sunny sky and a height of around 50 degrees (10 Celsius) for El Paso on Thursday. However, it was expected that freezing temperatures would preserve snow accumulations on Wednesday from the Red River Valley from Texas to Oklahoma, leaving school systems closed in those areas on Thursday.

The winter storm usually missed a parade to celebrate the Super Bowl victory of the Kansas City Chiefs. The weather service had predicted a few centimeters of snowfall along the parade, but the storm shifted somewhat, sparing fans apart from a few flurries.

Snowfall was heavier to the east, where several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon, blocking traffic to the west on a bridge over the Missouri near Rocheport. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said at least one person was taken off the stage in an ambulance.

Troopers of Highway Patrol worked in early Wednesday more than two dozen accidents in the Oklahoma City area, including some with injuries, after several inches of snow fell at night, said spokeswoman Sarah Stewart of the public security ministry.

“The biggest impact is growling traffic from jack-knifed semis,” Stewart said.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael Warren in Atlanta, Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Terry Wallace in Dallas and Sean Murphy and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.