Winter mix today | WFXRtv.com

Winter weather is coming today in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain

and the rain comes.

Although not all types of precipitation are

represented, most will cross and fall on the region

Saturday. Expect to see the snow first

the region, followed by a little sleet then freezing rain then rain. I don’t expect graupel or hail that

cover just about every type of precipitation for the day. Winter mix will make travel difficult

in the region because the roads will be slippery and visibility can sometimes be limited. Give yourself extra time for yourself

destination if you are planning a trip on Saturday.

The calendar of the event will mainly be at the end of the morning

for light snow, then shift to slush and freezing rain

in the middle of the day, followed by rain that will persist overnight. There will be a pocket of hot air which

happen at night so the freezing of water on the ground and the roads should be

confined to higher places.

As for the amount of types of precipitation, we can clarify all the elements.

Snow: I’m just waiting

an inch of snow to fall and it will be mainly in the mountains. The foothills of the Blue Ridge Parkway

see less than an inch. Southside may not

see a lot of snow.

Ice pellets: ice pellets

will fall when we go from snow to freezing rain. The ice will bounce in the area for a while,

but again, it is more than likely to build up to about a quarter of an inch. As the pellets of ice fall on the

snow, it may be difficult to identify the height.

Freezing rain: it’s

the frozen glaze that will build up on roads, trees, power lines, your car

windshield and aft deck, etc. and is the most dangerous of all types of precipitation

which are scheduled for Saturday. The timing

icy glaze is expected to occur in the middle of the afternoon and will

be only a light frosting in most areas.

There can be up to a tenth of an inch accumulate in the Alleghany

Highlands while other places west of the boardwalk will see just a bit of a

icing. Freezing rain may not be a major problem east of the boardwalk, but

the potential for ice accumulation is not zero, it is just very low.

The rain will follow the mix and will be a good scrub brush for

all the mess that preceded him to this point. The rain will persist in the evening. I expect a lot of fog will develop

the rain falls on the frozen precipitation at the start of the day.

Some models only have ice and freezing rain to the north

of 460, and that seems like a good bet.

Other models have just a little glaze to the south. Ultimately, all types of precipitation that

will fall on Saturday are not so bad if they fall alone, but combined, that makes

for a messy and smooth day on Saturday.

Sunday we dry up and stay cool with treble in the bass

1940s. Monday, Martin Luther King, JR Day,

will be cold with peaks in the 30s.

Expect a dry and cold week ahead and nothing like the expected rain

for the region until next weekend.

John Carroll

Chief Meteorologist

