Winter mix today | WFXRtv.com

Winter weather is coming today in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain
and the rain comes.
Although not all types of precipitation are
represented, most will cross and fall on the region
Saturday. Expect to see the snow first
the region, followed by a little sleet then freezing rain then rain. I don’t expect graupel or hail that
cover just about every type of precipitation for the day. Winter mix will make travel difficult
in the region because the roads will be slippery and visibility can sometimes be limited. Give yourself extra time for yourself
destination if you are planning a trip on Saturday.
The calendar of the event will mainly be at the end of the morning
for light snow, then shift to slush and freezing rain
in the middle of the day, followed by rain that will persist overnight. There will be a pocket of hot air which
happen at night so the freezing of water on the ground and the roads should be
confined to higher places.
As for the amount of types of precipitation, we can clarify all the elements.
Snow: I’m just waiting
an inch of snow to fall and it will be mainly in the mountains. The foothills of the Blue Ridge Parkway
see less than an inch. Southside may not
see a lot of snow.
Ice pellets: ice pellets
will fall when we go from snow to freezing rain. The ice will bounce in the area for a while,
but again, it is more than likely to build up to about a quarter of an inch. As the pellets of ice fall on the
snow, it may be difficult to identify the height.
Freezing rain: it’s
the frozen glaze that will build up on roads, trees, power lines, your car
windshield and aft deck, etc. and is the most dangerous of all types of precipitation
which are scheduled for Saturday. The timing
icy glaze is expected to occur in the middle of the afternoon and will
be only a light frosting in most areas.
There can be up to a tenth of an inch accumulate in the Alleghany
Highlands while other places west of the boardwalk will see just a bit of a
icing. Freezing rain may not be a major problem east of the boardwalk, but
the potential for ice accumulation is not zero, it is just very low.
The rain will follow the mix and will be a good scrub brush for
all the mess that preceded him to this point. The rain will persist in the evening. I expect a lot of fog will develop
the rain falls on the frozen precipitation at the start of the day.
Some models only have ice and freezing rain to the north
of 460, and that seems like a good bet.
Other models have just a little glaze to the south. Ultimately, all types of precipitation that
will fall on Saturday are not so bad if they fall alone, but combined, that makes
for a messy and smooth day on Saturday.
Sunday we dry up and stay cool with treble in the bass
1940s. Monday, Martin Luther King, JR Day,
will be cold with peaks in the 30s.
Expect a dry and cold week ahead and nothing like the expected rain
for the region until next weekend.
John Carroll
Chief Meteorologist
follow us on
Twitter and like us on Facebook
www.facebook.com/wfxrnews
https://twitter.com/WFXRWeather
Make sure to download the WFXR app on your mobile device so
you can stay ahead of storms.