Winter air settles at the start of the week

Cold, dry air settled in southwest Virginia earlier this week.

High pressure in the Arctic sets in on the East Coast, which results in a calm and cold climate. Winds will decrease throughout the morning in southwest Virginia, but it will be cold outside.

A wind chill notice is in place for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties until 10 a.m. Monday. Mountain peaks will get the highest wind gusts and with cold air in place, and on the way there may be “feel” temperatures in the range below zero from time to time.

Despite the mostly sunny skies on Monday, high temperatures range from the upper 1930s east of Blue Ridge Parkway and the upper 1930s / 20s west. If you plan to volunteer for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, be sure to get together and stay warm!

Winter air will drag for the next few days as the high pressure area moves from the north. The morning hollows for Tuesday morning will be in the 20s and teens. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia and Southside will experience afternoon temperatures in the mid-1930s / low 40s, and the NRV and Alleghany Highlands can expect low to medium temperatures.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer as the second half of the week approaches. Over 40 years return to the region for Wednesday and high temperatures in the 1950s are possible for Friday afternoon. The good weather and the cold weather will mainly continue to clear the sky until Friday.

A system will approach the region as the weekend approaches. The clouds will increase on Friday and we could see the potential for rain late in the day until Saturday. With some of the cold air in place, we could see some snow showers in the mountains of the Alleghany Highlands. The system will move east and a partial release will take place on Sunday.