The troubled Winnipeg Jets took another huge hit as news broke Monday afternoon that center Adam Lowry will be absent for at least four weeks with an upper body injury he suffered on Sunday night after suffered a blind hitting from Chicago Drake Caggiula of the Blackhawks.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdHa1nt7zi0 (/ integrated)

Long-term loss is not easy to mitigate; Lowry is a well-established, valued and trusted soldier for head coach Paul Maurice and his company. His absence will hurt the flat and frustrated Jets – only 3-5-1 so far in 2020 – in multiple ways.

Lowry, one of the only heavy hitters on the Jets

Lowry, 6 feet 5 inches and 210 pounds, is built like a Mack truck. Gravelly and earthy, the fierce forward is one of the few players left on the Jets – who lost Brandon Tanev and Brendan Lemieux in the offseason and who are still without Dustin Byfuglien – who plays a tough game.

Lowry’s has had 132 hits in 47 games this season – the most Jets – and is 46 points ahead of nearest striker Gabriel Bourque.

The Jets will miss Lowry’s tough, muscular style of play over the next month. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The importance of having a player who can deliver overwhelming failure and make other teams miserable cannot be understated. A pugnacious power attacker like the Lowry can make opposing players hesitant and choose to make games less offensively productive to avoid a potential hit.

The Jets will sorely miss his hard nosed style of play. In general, they fight against heavy teams and do not have the tenacity required to go in front of the net and score lousy and lousy goals such as Lowry – or Tanev, or Mathew Tkachuk, Nazem Kadri and Tom Wilson, among others – do to complement the skills of their teams forward. Losing Lowry makes the team even sweeter.

Lowry is one of the few Jets built and eager to enter dirty areas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Trevor Hagan)

During Monday’s rushes to Raleigh, Jack Roslovic returned to the second line, where he struggled before a brief demotion. This time he will have Mark Scheifele instead of Blake Wheeler as the center.

Related: Roslovic des Jets Wrestles in Top Six

It will be Andrew Copp, versatile and intelligent, a proven airline pilot who will return to the third line from a relay on the second, to keep the new teammates Mathieu Perreault and Mason Appleton engaged.

Lowry irreplaceable on penalty kick, in point

For the past few seasons, Lowry has been the Jets’ player of choice for winning faceoffs and killing penalties.

This season is no exception. Lowry’s won 53.9% of their draws and finished second on the team behind Scheifele. He is often trusted with crucial draws in zone D and he starts in the defensive zone 60.5% of the time.

The Jets’ number of shots on goal, although still near the bottom of the league at 74.8%, has improved recently; they’ve dropped just three power play goals in 2020 and none in their last four games.

Adam Lowry is a pillar of the penalty spot. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Lowry is a big part of what the Jets do to a man: although they are not a badly penalized team, they lead all forwards in ice time on shorthand with an average of 2:18 per game. Copp, Gabriel Bourque and Nick Shore will take over in the meantime.

Losing Lowry could be the Jets’ knockout

The Jets are vulnerable and upset right now and their confidence is obviously waning as they fell from a wilderness. Their five-on-five defensive play is a mess, and Lowry is one of the Jets’ most consistent defensive forwards. Their inconsistency and slow starts are troubling.

Earlier in the season, the Jets cultivated an identity of being a hard-working team that takes nothing for granted and gives full effort regardless of the score.

Related: Winnipeg Jets Adopt New Work Ethics

This led to great success in November and a number of enthusiastic returns. The Jets have moved away from that identity in recent times and have not won a game they have been dragging since November 27 against the San Jose Sharks.

After their 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks, they held a player-only meeting.

“Every team that qualifies for the playoffs or has made the playoffs goes through periods of adversity. For us, it’s just trying to get out of this little mini-crisis as quickly as possible and be confident and believe that we are a good hockey team and that we can play with anyone, “said the assistant captain. Josh Morrissey to reporters after this meeting (from “The Jets hold players to Chicago after suffering a second straight loss”, Winnipeg Sun, 1/19/2020).

Jets already slumped will be even more difficult to get back on track without Lowry. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets will certainly not be a team that qualifies for the playoffs – let alone a successful race – if they do not put their house in order in a hurry. It will be even more difficult to do this without Lowry; Call-ups to Manitoba Moose can only go so far.

The only saving grace possible is that the Jets only have two more competitions before the NHL All-Star Weekend, which is followed by a break from players mandated by the league. If Lowry returns in exactly one month, he will only miss a dozen games.