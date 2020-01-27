Winners list of the Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish wins the main prizes

All your main Grammys winners (Image: Backgrid)

It is safe to say that Billie Eilish had a lot of fun in his first Grammy Awards with the young newcomer who won the board with the most victories.

The 18-year-old had been nominated in six categories and won all but one beating players like Ariana Grande and Lewis Capaldi.

Billie took the coveted album of the year for his debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? That also won the best pop vocal album.

His hit single Bad Guy won the record of the year and the song of the year, but missed the best solo pop performance for Lizzo with Truth Hurts.

Billie was also named best new artist after defending himself against the competition of Rosalia, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

During one of his acceptance speeches, Billie humbly said: “I feel like fans deserve it all, they haven’t been told enough tonight.” I love all the fandoms. “

After winning the song of the year for Bad Guy, he added: iento I feel like I’m kidding a lot, but I really want to say that I’m very grateful. I grew up looking at all of you. “

Billie won five awards (Image: Getty Images)

Clearly, without expecting to win the biggest prize of the night, Billie said Ariana Grande “deserved” to win the album of the year with her critically acclaimed album Thank U, Next, as they shared a true moment of brotherhood.

Elsewhere, Lizzo won his first Grammy Award for best solo pop performance with Truth Hurts. During her speech, the singer alluded to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna earlier in the day and said: “ Today, all my little problems that I thought were as big as the world disappeared and I realize that there are people hurt right now. ‘





Full list of winners of the Grammy Awards

Album of the year.

When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Record of the year

Bad Boy – Billie Eilish

The song of the year

Bad Boy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best new artist

Billie eilish

Best pop solo performance

The truth hurts – Lizzo

Best rap / singing performance

Above, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best country pop / duo performance

Dan + Shay

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle

Best rap album

Igor, Tyler, the creator

DJ Khaled, John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle won the best rap / song performance for their song Higher. Khaled and John joined the Nipsey family on stage, including his girlfriend Lauren London and daughter Emani, and dedicated the award to the deceased rapper who died in March 2019.

Dan + Shay took home the best pop / country duo performance, Dave Chappelle won the best comedy album award, while Tyler, the Creator won the best rap album.





