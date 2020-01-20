Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

The San Francisco 49ers beat their Super Bowl LIV ticket with a compelling 37:20 win over Green Bay Packers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

After both teams had a slow start at the start of their first offensive, the 49ers established their dominance in the second round of the game – a six-game round that lasted 89 meters and became a harbinger of fate on both sides for a Packers team of the ball.

At half-time, the 49ers had a 27-0 lead.

Aaron Rodgers would not go down without a fight and the Packers woke up aggressively in the second half. In the middle of the fourth quarter, after Aaron Rodgers put his second touchdown into play, Green Bay scored two touchdowns at 34:20.

Then the 49ers made a 10-game ride that ended with three more points and finally rounded off the game.

These were the biggest winners and losers of the 49ers’ resounding victory over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Winner: Raheem Mostert has a national coming-out party

If you didn’t know about Raheem Mostert before Sunday’s NFC championship game, do it now. Mostly unknown on the national stage, Mostert had an absolute monster game on Sunday the 49ers.

At half-time Mostert had already stacked 160 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carry, making the history of the NFL.

Raheem Mostert is the only player in NFL history with more than 150 rushes and more than 3 rushes in a single half of a playoff game. # 49ers | @ RMos_8Ball | @ 49ers

– NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 20, 2020

He seemed to be tearing huge profits every time he touched the ball, and his 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter set the stage for a legendary performance. Overall, this former undrafted Purdue product ended Sunday’s title game with 226 yards and four touchdowns before the end, and it was the driving force behind San Francisco’s offense.

Loser: Aaron Rodgers was overwhelmed

Just as we saw in November, the Green Bay offensive had no way of stopping the Moloch 49ers’ defensive front. Even with Bryan Bulaga in the lineup this time, the explosive and talented line of defense practically lived in the back field of Green Bay as it drove over falls.

Aaron Rodgers did not come back surprisingly well in the second half, after being excluded in the first. But the 49ers just put too much pressure on them. Rodgers flipped it three times – two interceptions and a lost fumble – and actually fumbled three times.

It wasn’t exactly the bloodbath that regular season match-up meant, but the Packers’ offensive was absolutely surpassed by a 49ers pass defense that was the best in the league year-round.

Winner: Emmanuel Moseley proves 49ers right

The 49ers were curious whether Akhello Witherspoon or Emmanuel Mosely against Richard Sherman would face the Packers on Sunday. Just a few hours before the game started, Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area announced that he had been informed that Moseley would be awarded the contract.

That turned out to be correct. Moseley, a former undrafted rookie from Tennessee in the second year, was so confident. He did four solo duels, including an amazing one-on-one duel. Most importantly, Moseley defeated Rodgers in the second quarter and the 49ers took a 27-0 lead in their next offensive possession.

Loser: Packers Defense was a train crash

It wasn’t long before the 49ers forced their will on Packers’ Defense Sunday. After Jimmy Garoppolo had an operation on his left knee early on, Kyle Shanahan almost completely gave up the passing game and the 49ers ran the ball directly over the packers’ throats for the rest of the competition.

The NFC Championship Game was an extremely physical competition in which the Packers lost star cornerback Jaire Alexander and the start of Safety Adrian Amos. These injuries only affected Green Bay’s chances of braking the 49ers. But even if they could have played an entire game, the outcome would probably have remained the same.

The 49ers had a perfect game plan and the players performed it perfectly. The packers had no way to fight what was going to happen to them, and the result speaks for itself. San Francisco scored a goal six times after going out three times when they first owned the ball. Game over.

Winner: Deebo Samuel didn’t play like a newbie

After a boring first offensive ball possession, rookie Deebo Samuel set the tone for the 49ers with two big receptions, including a 30-yard win he almost took home after defeating a Packers defender.

Although the 49ers had almost canceled the passing game after this ride, Samuel was still an impressive player for the 49ers, who tirelessly made important blocks in the running game and had a defensive back.

Samuel ended the game with just four touches and a distance of 89 meters. This kid just doesn’t play like a beginner. He’s not going all season and now that the 49ers are moving to Super Bowl LIV he’s getting stronger than ever.