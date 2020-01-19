Actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who debuted with the Malayalam movie “Oru Adaar Love”, will be featured in the Bollywood film “Love Hackers”. Here he will shoot the second program.

The film, directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava, will be a crime thriller and will focus on the problems people face in relation to cybercrime.

Wink Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier to shoot the second schedule of love hackers in Mumbai

Priya will play the role of a victim who becomes a victim of criminals. The film will also focus on its journey as it emerges from the situation.

This is her second Bollywood film after “Sridevi Bungalow”.

“When it comes to working in several Hindu films, if I find good offers, I will certainly be happy to do them,” Priya said last year in an interview with the media in the “Sridevi Bungalow” series in Mumbai.

Priya became a well-known name after the blinking scene, which made her debut film viral.

