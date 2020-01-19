Windy and cool today, cold model in place.

Wind warning is in place for Floyd, Carroll and Grayson counties this afternoon as gusts can be 40 to 50 mph from time to time.

The cold pattern will be in place today, even with the sun, and the winds that help bring in the cold don’t make it feel better.

There is also a wind chill notice that will go into effect for Pocahontas County until early Monday morning. Mountain peaks will get the highest wind gusts and with cold air in place and on the way there can be “feel” temperatures in the range of 10 to 15 below freezing from time to time in the Alleghany Highlands at night and in the Early Morning Monday.

Look for the rest of the week to be more wintery as the peaks will be in the 1930s at the start of the week, then gradually increase towards the end of the week. Little cloud cover until the end of the week.

Enjoy the pretty winter motif if you’re on the go, but be sure to regroup. Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. day, could be one of the coldest days of the young year. Prepare properly for the cold.