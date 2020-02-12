Windows 7 PCs are not shut down? Here’s how you can fix the bug

Despite Windows that they would end support for Windows 7, new bugs kept popping up, causing Microsoft to keep searching and release new updates. The latest bug that affects Windows 7 prevents users from shutting down or restarting their PCs. The bug led to an authorization issue where Windows 7 users are not allowed to execute the shutdown command, even when they use an administrator account. Fortunately, there is a trick that can usually help users operate their PCs, which should work until Microsoft rolls out an official solution to this problem.

To shut down normal PCs despite this bug, here are the steps that a user must follow.

1. Create a temporary user:

Users who are confronted with the shutdown problem must start creating a new temporary user account. However, the move is not entirely seamless, because every time they shut down their PCs, a temporary user account must be created. To do this:

-Type ‘Add or remove other users’ in the search bar after you have clicked the Start button

-Click on ‘Add user’ in the next menu and follow the instructions on the screen

Log in and log out of the new user account

– Log in to the main account

-Try a shutdown command or restart your PC with the usual button in the Start menu

2. Change Group Policy settings:

-Press Windows + R to open the Run window

-Type in gpedit.msc and click on ‘Run’

This opens the policy editor window. Go to Computer Configuration here and then open Windows Settings, open Security Settings, select Local Policy and choose Security Options

-Go to the right panel of the security options and double-click on ‘User account management: run all administrators in Admin Approval mode’

– Select Enable in the new window that opens

– Once this has been done, open the Run window again. This time type ‘gpupdate / force’ and press Enter. This updates all group policies

– Restart or shut down your system normally

Because this is not the ideal way to resolve a problem, it is still to be seen when Microsoft is deploying an update to resolve this bug.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.