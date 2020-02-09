Windows 7 bug prevents users from shutting down their device

A bug that affected Windows 7 devices prevented users from shutting down their computers. From now on the origin and cause of the bug are unknown. Users of Windows 7 receive a pop-up message in the last days when they shut down or restart their system with the text: “You do not have permission to shut down this computer”. Several people who use Windows 7 on their systems have raised this issue on Reddit.

Users also went to Twitter microblogsites to express the same concern. A user said: “@BillGates Sir Windows 7 has a shutdown problem. it shows “you do not have permission to shut down this pc” any solution or patches? Many users have the same problem ”

Hello Sagar. We would like to take a closer look at this case. Would you like to send us a Direct Message?

– Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) 7 February 2020

Other people who use Windows 7 have also posted tweets on similar rules:

You do not have permission to shut down this computer – Windows 7 This error prevents me from shutting down or restarting my PC from yesterday ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JOXymOQYTI – Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) 7 February 2020

I have been using Windows 7 for a long time now and this morning I woke up and discovered that I cannot shut down my laptop. It says “you don’t have permission to shut down this computer” and when I click on restart, it says “you don’t have permission to shut down or … https://t.co/LZ5jboZZPg

– David Johnson (@ ve3ofa) 7 February 2020

Windows 7 shutdown glitch – exit with the command prompt # windows7 # windows10 #computer #glitch pic.twitter.com/GEHO65TIze – Anthony Kernich (@AntJKernich) 8 February 2020

EXCELLENT!!! This is the last thing I need now: shit is now weird Windows 7 is no longer supported. Only went out to get the error message “NO PERMISSION TO EXIT”. NICE! Make a backup before I try and force the shutdown, in case I can’t start tomorrow.

– ObscuroArcanum (@ObscuroArcanum) 7 February 2020

Thank you for marking. Would you like to send us a Direct Message so that we can investigate further? – Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) 7 February 2020

Recently users of Windows 7 had a problem with the background display. Microsoft made an exception and implemented an update for its users. On January 14 this year, Microsoft had officially terminated support for Windows 7. From now on, however, the company has not provided an official explanation of this issue, nor is there any news about an update to resolve it.

