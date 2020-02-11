Wind Advisory from February 11th at 3:01 a.m. MST to February 11th at 2:00 p.m. MST from NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather warnings
* WHAT … North winds 20 to 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 50 miles an hour.
* WHERE … In Arizona, in Parker Valley. California Palo Verde
Valley, Chiriaco Summit, eastern part of Joshua Tree
National Park, western part of Joshua Tree National Park,
Chuckwalla Valley and Chuckwalla Mountains.
* WHEN … Until 2 p.m. CEST / 1 p.m. CEST / this afternoon.
* IMPACT… Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger ones
Vehicles that drive on roads with cross winds. Light,
Unsecured objects can get into the air.
A wind advisory means that wind speeds between
30 and 40 miles per hour are expected, or gusts of wind between 40 and
58 miles per hour Strong winds can make driving particularly difficult
for top-class vehicles. In addition, strong winds blow across the desert
Areas can lead to short-term reduced visibility far below
sometimes a mile in blowing dust or sand. Use extra
Attention.