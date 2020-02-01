Willy Wonka could be interpreted by a woman Then discover the details here

Not surprisingly, Roald Dahl’s successful book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been loved by many. In fact, the book also became a movie, however, the latest reports reveal that the film’s main character, Willy Wonka, could return to theaters in a very different way, very soon, People magazine reported. An upcoming prequel to Willy Wonka is being considered. But not only that! The production house is thinking of choosing a woman as the famous fictional chocolate shop, according to a report by The Sun.

In the past, Willy Wonka was played on screen by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005 at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005, which were great hits of his time. In 2016, Variety reported that it was working on a restart of Willy Wonka from producer David Heyman, who previously worked on the Harry Potter and Paddington movies. In 2018, during an interview with Collider, he confirmed that the next project would be a prequel, set before the events of the book and the last two films.

He also said: “We are still trying to discover how to tell that story, what the story is. It is a prequel, it is not a sequel. What does Willy do? When we find him in the chocolate factory making the golden ticket, where is he before that? What brings you to that place where you have locked yourself? How do you get there? So we are playing with that. ” It was also previously reported that Donald Glover and Ryan Gosling, one of them, will be hired to play Willy Wonka in the next film, however, the latest developments could bring a woman. The magazine has contacted Warner Bros to comment, but has not yet received a response.