Willie Wood, Green Bay Packers Legend, dies at 83

The NFL lost a legend. Willie Wood, who played his entire career with Green Bay Packers, died on Monday 3 February at the age of 83.

Packers president / CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement to ESPN: “The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the death of Willie Wood.”

He continued: “Willie’s success story, ranging from an undisputed rookie-free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration for generations of football fans. Although in recent years his health problems prevented him from returning to Lambeau Field, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We express our deepest condolences to Willie’s family and friends. “

Born as William Vernell Wood Sr. in Washington D.C. he played for the Green Bay Packers from 1960 to 1971. In 1989 he was initiated into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He died Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Willie Wood is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife, Sheila, died in 1988.

Rest in peace.

