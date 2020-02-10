Will we ever get a Titanfall 3 game from Respawn?

Titanfall 2 is perhaps one of the best first-person shooters of all time, but will we ever get another episode in the series?

Respawn Entertainment has been working hard with Apex Legends. The recent release of a new hero with season 4 has given the game a new buzz.

Apex Legends is doing really well for Respawn and will stay on the same track. The hero-based Battle Royale is the only other game in the genre that holds triumphantly with Fortnite and other games have been unable to sustain such a large press or player base, so I can’t imagine EA wanting the studio at any time of course let’s change soon.

But Respawn has also worked on other projects. The studio launched an excellent Star Wars game in Jedi: Fallen Order, which followed the story of Cal Kestis and his escape from the Jedi purification. Recently. Electronic Arts announced that the game was “on track to sell 10 million units” – a highly successful benchmark for the Respawn team.

A new Medal of Honor game is also coming to VR. The game, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, is under development and will release some time this year. It contains a complete single-player and multiplayer for fans of the series to enjoy.

All of these projects are great for Respawn. It is clear that the studio is not doing anything wrong because they continue to make fun and successful games. Respawn Entertainment, however, was silent about one of their most valuable titles: Titanfall. Will we ever get a Titanfall 3?