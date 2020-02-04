Will Trump reject Melania in the state of the Union? The president has repeatedly ignored the woman’s work in big words

When Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union speeches, they usually contain a few boastful half-truths, a series of promises for what the future of the country means, and the usual blemish of political campaigns.

What they have missed so far, however, is any reference to the work of First Lady Melania as an advocate of bullying.

In May 2018, Mrs Trump launched her Be Best initiative, an awareness-raising campaign aimed at well-being for young people and advocating cyberbullying and drug use.

“I am convinced that as adults we can and should teach our children the best about a healthy and balanced life,” said the first lady about the campaign, which she revealed for 16 months in her husband’s presidency.

A year later, Ms. Trump extended the initiative, which she promoted during visits to 15 states and nine countries, to focus on drug abuse in children of all ages – not just those who depend on opioids and other addictive drugs.

1/22 The “sarcastic” blows of Nancy Pelosi stole the thunder of Trump

For many, the President’s speech was overshadowed by the applause of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after his call for political unity, which many interpreted as “sarcastic”

AFP / Getty

2/22 Trump gives an ominous threat to investigations as he rages against immigration and abortion

In a speech by the State of the Union calling on Washington to put aside “revenge, resistance, and retribution,” Donald Trump was accused of expressing a veiled threat over the investigation that followed his government.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop this is foolish wars, political or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump said

AFP / Getty

3/22

Congress women, dressed in white as a tribute to the women’s movement, pose for a photo on arrival

AFP / Getty images

4/22

The 72-year-old recalled American performances, celebrating the moon landing while astronaut Buzz Aldrin watched from the audience and announced Europe’s liberation from the Nazis

AFP / Getty

5/22

He also led the Chamber of the House in singing a happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania Trump. “Together we represent the most extraordinary nation in history. What are we going to do with this moment? How will we be remembered?” Said Mr. Trump

Getty

6/22

Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – dressed in white in an act of solidarity with other women – refused to join a standing ovation for Donald Trump despite his alleged call for “unity”

Reuters

7/22

The president went through a litany of problems with crossover appeal, including improving infrastructure, reducing the cost of prescription drugs and fighting childhood cancer

Getty

8/22

Republican Veronica Escobar responds when President Trump claims that El Paso, Texas, has become safer due to a wall along the border with Mexico

Reuters

9/22

Although no one works at the White House Office of National AIDS Policy and dismissed his HIV Advisory Board last year, Mr. Trump promised to inject money to stop the spread of the disease in America by 2030.

Getty Images

10/22

“Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach,” the president said. “Together we will defeat Aids in America and beyond,” he said

Reuters

11/22

Trump led the room in singing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor with First Lady Melania

Reuters

12/22

He also appealed to his political base, both with his harsh rhetoric about immigration and a call to Congress to pass legislation to ban the “late abortion of children”

EPA

13/22

Women from both political parties tonight wore white clothing on behalf of the Democratic Womens Working Group to honor the legacy of women’s suffrage in the United States

AFP / Getty

14/22

He devoted much of his speech to foreign policy, another area where Republicans have increasingly distanced themselves from the White House

EPA

15/22

Trump greets the president of the Nancy Pelosi house, alongside vice president Mike Pence

AFP / Getty

16/22

American first lady Melania Trump (left) with Grace Eline and Joshua Trump, special guests of President Donald Trump

AFP / Getty

17/22

Trump announced details of a second meeting with Kim Jong Un from North Korea, who outlined a summit in Vietnam from 27 February

AFP / Getty

18/22

“If I hadn’t been elected President of the United States, I think we would be in a major war with North Korea now,” he said

AFP / Getty

19/22

Getty

20/22

Justices Supreme Court John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch laugh

AFP / Getty

21/22

President Trump greets lawmakers after delivering his second State of the Union speech

EPA

22/22

Independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders holds his notes

EPA

However, the president still has to acknowledge his wife’s work in one of his State of the Union speeches before Congress, despite the fact that he touched on the opioid epidemic in his speech in 2019.

The omission is striking when looking at the speeches of the state of the Union of previous presidents during their respective first and subsequent years of office.

In 1993, during what was referred to as President Clinton’s “Address for a Joint Session of Congress,” the then President discussed the importance of health care reform and his belief that his wife would be successful as president of the National Health Commission. Care reform.

Donald Trump claps his own State of the Union speech

“Later this spring, after the First Lady and the many good people who help her to complete their work throughout the country, I will provide Congress with a comprehensive health care reform plan that will ultimately bring costs under control and everyone will provide security for our families, so that no one is denied the coverage they need, but so that our economic future is not compromised, “he said.

Bill Clinton also mentioned his wife’s work in his later State of the Union addresses.

When George W. Bush took office, he also used his first state of the Union to recognize the work that his wife Laura would do as a first lady.

Recognizing the importance of children’s education, the president said, “We have made more money available to train and recruit teachers because we know that good education starts with a good teacher.

“And I have a great partner in this effort. I love teachers so much that I married one. Laura has started a new attempt to recruit Americans for the profession that will shape our future: teaching. She will travel throughout America to promote good educational practices and early reading skills at our schools and in programs such as Head Start. “

He also mentioned his wife in his 2005 State of the Union.

Barack Obama was no different, because he also addressed his wife’s work during his first speech to Congress as president.

“And by the way, I want to recognize our first lady, Michelle Obama, who is setting up a national movement this year to tackle the epidemic of childhood obesity and make children healthier,” said the then president. “Thank you dear.”

Melania Trump on her BeBest initiative that ‘wants to take care of the next generation’

Although it is possible that Mr. Trump’s decision not to acknowledge his wife’s work was due to the delay before her initiative was revealed, it may also be because of the nature of the first lady’s goals – which seem to contradict be with the President’s own use of Twitter.

A former Obama speech writer, quoted by Politico, said: “I think his speech writers know that Donald Trump is talking about an anti-bullying initiative, is at best ironic, and you don’t want people to laugh during a speech in the State of the Union.”

Since the initiative was announced, Mrs Trump’s irony as an advocate of cyberbullying has not been overlooked.

In December 2019, the work of the first lady came to the fore in the conversation about cyberbullying when she avoided speaking out against her husband’s decision to attack 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

On the contrary, a week later the spokeswoman for the first lady Stephanie Grisham published a statement that made a distinction between the bullying of Thunberg and the president and the 13-year-old son Barron of the first lady.

“BeBest is the initiative of the First Lady, and she will continue to use it to do everything she can to help children,” the statement said. “It’s no secret that the president and the First Lady often communicate differently – like most married couples.

“Their son is not an activist who travels the world and gives speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy. “

With deposition and the 2020 elections now in the spotlight, it seems unlikely that the state of the Union will make time tonight for recognition of the work of the first lady.

