Superhero movies seem to be the taste of Bollywood today! And staying true to the trend, Ali Abbas Zafar, who made his directorial debut with Metr Brother Ki Dulhan of Katrina Kaif, is ready to rejoin beauty for a superhero franchise movie!

Ali and Katrina have worked on Tiger’s successful franchise and sources say the director also plans to create a franchise for his superhero movie. Mumbai Mirror has quoted a certain source saying: “Ali will direct this movie and is currently finishing the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It is an exciting project for both, as it will show stunts never seen before in Bollywood. Katrina is currently in her best physical condition and regular workouts will be useful. The idea is to spin a franchise. “

Will Tiger’s Post Franchise, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar collaborate for a superhero movie?

The report further states that Ali Abbas Zafar has approached Ronnie Screwvala to partner with him as the film’s producer. “Once Ali has completed the script, he will search for locations.”

Meanwhile, if the industry has something to do with it, it is also speculated that Ali is also planning a franchise derived from the character of Katrina Kaif of Ek Tha Tiger, where she played a Pakistani spy agent named Zoya.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat by Salman Khan and will meet Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s police drama, Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi will be an addition to Shetty’s police universe and is scheduled to launch on March 27, 2020.

