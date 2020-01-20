Will these Spy Games participants be the next James Bond?

Bravo delves into the world of espionage!

Tonight the network is launching its newest competition series Spy Games. Inspired by the “Station S” government program from World War II, ten ordinary citizens will be judged to see if they have the potential to become a world-class spy.

Model and martial artist Mia Kang will serve as the daring competitors trying to outdo each other in a James Bond-like fantasy – all while living together. Every challenge has been designed by real-life intelligence experts, including former undercover CIA officer Douglas Laux, former special agent for the US secret service Evy Poumpouras and former FBI Special Agent Erroll Southers.

Together these assessors will follow the participants Dr. Mitch Abrams, Colin Hutzler, George Jackson, Saif Kareem, Chelsey Mori, Nika Nour, Christina Randall, Jessica Studnicky, Brock Thompson and Charnel Wright while performing missions that will challenge their emotional control and natural instincts.

The price? The last spy that stands is running away with $ 100,000.

We feel that the price tag will bring out the Jason Bourne in all. But only time will tell!

To view the Spy Games participants up close, you have to browse through the images and bios below!

Who do you think has mastered the art of Spy?

Spy Games will be broadcast on Monday at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

