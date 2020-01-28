Will the Seahawks Restricted Free Agent DE bring Branden Jackson back?

There is no question that Jadeveon Clowney is the big name everyone’s talking about when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks line of defense, but there are a few other members of the group who want to reach the Free Agency in March. Jarran Reed, Quinton Jefferson, Ziggy Ansah and Al Woods are all expected to expire their contracts and explore the wealth of the free hand in a few weeks.

In contrast, the list of lines of defense the Seahawks currently have under contract for 2020 is fairly short:

While Green 2019 exceeded expectations and Ford and Mone flashed at a certain point in time, this is a pretty bare cupboard for the team going into the next season, which means that Branden Jackson’s decision about the restricted free agency will be very interesting could.

So far, we’ve looked at how the team will deal with the David Moore situation, what they’ll do with Joey Hunt, and whether Jacob Hollister will be part of a seasonal miracle or not back in 2020.

To revise those who have forgotten how Restricted Free Agency works in the NFL, teams at RFAs need to decide whether or not to renew an RFA alert. If they choose not to extend an offer, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent (to avert the issue, unsolicited RFAs that become UFAs do not count towards comp-pick calculations).

If the team decides to extend a tender offer to an RFA, three different levels of the tender offer can be extended: first round tender, second round tender or the original round tender. Each offer is delivered with a salary determined by the formula and determined by the league. While the exact RFA tender amounts for 2020 are yet to be announced, OverTheCap.com has been very closely related to the tender amounts in the past, and their current forecasts are as follows:

First round tender: $ 4.667 million

Second round tender: $ 3.278 million

Original round tender: $ 2,144 million

The offers are an offer for a one-year contract in the amount specified. If another team wants to sign an RFA for a contract as soon as the free agency starts in March, they must submit a draft pick that corresponds to the tender round placed on the player. For example, if a player receives an offer for the second round and another team reports the player to an offer sheet, the new team must send their selection for the second round to the player’s previous team. In the meantime, the player’s former team has the pre-emption right and can choose to perform the contract the player received instead of accepting the draft pick.

Also, because someone asked about Moore in the comments to the article, the offers are not guaranteed. Players can be abandoned or traded with no financial implications for the team, with the only exception being injury. Injured players may not be released under the CBA. If a player is injured in an RFA offer, he goes to the injury reserve where he is paid, effectively guaranteeing the RFA offer for injury. However, this is not a guarantee in the language of the contract.

In the case of an original call for proposals, the selection draft that the new team must submit corresponds to the selection draft that was originally used to select the player after completing college. Well, in Jackson’s case, like Hollister, he originally entered the league as an unoccupied free agent. This means that if an original round tender is used and another team signs it on an offer sheet, there is no need to send a design allowance. However, the Hawks would continue to have the right to first refusal and the opportunity to coordinate the contract signed by Jackson with another team.

The reason for the decision about Jackson could be that the RFA tenders are only due after the official launch of the free agency, which takes place this Wednesday, March 18th, at 4:00 p.m. New York time. That means the Hawks will have the next seven weeks and a day to negotiate with the line of defense they want to keep, such as Reed, Clowney, Jefferson, and Woods. Then the team has to decide at what level Jefferson should be advertised. You know if they will be on the market for the services of Clowney and the others.

As a free agent, Clowney, Reed, Jefferson and Woods will be able to negotiate with other teams starting Monday, March 16, which means the Hawks should know exactly whether keeping one of these names is a realistic option. If the team is able to come to terms with one or more of these soon-to-be released agents, be it in the coming weeks or during the legal manipulation period from March 16-18, Jackson will have less priority. In this case I would expect an original round payment method to be used.

On the other hand, when the Seahawks Front Office has lunch on March 18, knowing that Reed, Clowney and Jefferson have already agreed on other teams and that none of these three teams will play in Seattle in 2020, it suddenly becomes more urgent to keep someone who has played over 400 defensive snaps and made a couple of quarterback sacks. That could put the second round of tender into play.

While fans will be excited to see what happens to the Seattle line of defense between now and the start of the free agency, Branden Jackson and his agent may take a closer look.

