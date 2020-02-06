Tollywood superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan, who returns to the cinema after a two-year sabbatical with the drama of the court of the filmmaker Sriram Venu, has been in the headlines for the same. The last thing related to the director of Sriram, provisionally titled PSPK26, is that the film finally got its title.

If you have to believe in the reports, PSPK26, which was originally a new Telugu version of the success of Bollywood Pink released in 2016, has been titled Vakeel Saab.

PSPK26: Will the new pink version of Pawan Kalyan be titled like this?

However, manufacturers have not yet officially confirmed the same.

PSPK26 has Pawan Kalyan repeating the role of a fierce lawyer who in the original was played by Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan.

The protagonist of Pawan Kalyan fell to the ground early last month. The court drama was funded by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the LLP Projects and Sri Venkateswara Creations standards.

The music for the film will be composed by S. Thaman.

According to multiple reports, Nivetha Thomas has been cordoned off to play the character of Tapsee Pannu from the original. However, manufacturers have not yet made an official confirmation.

Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with Thala Ajith in the lead. The Tamil remake was also funded by Boney Kapoor.

The protagonist of Thala Ajith, like the original, also had a great performance in theaters and box office.

