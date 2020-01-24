It would be an emotional moment for Pranutan Bahl if she had the opportunity to work with her father and Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl.

“I’d like to work with my father.” He’s an amazing actor. Sharing your screen with it would become a reality. If I ever had a chance to work with him in a movie, I would certainly be nervous. I hope I won’t forget my lines in front of me, ”said Pranutan IANS.

Pranutan carries the legacy of the Bollywood icon, the late Nutan who is her grandmother, and Nutan’s sister Tanuja. Tanuja’s daughter Kajol is her father’s first father. The extension that Pranutana also makes is related to the famous Bollywood clan Mukerji, including Rani Mukerji and director Ayan Mukerji.

Does she feel the pressure of her lineage or her position as a star child? “I don’t want to call it pressure. I only have more responsibility on my shoulders for the dignified transfer of heritage. I never pay attention to thoughts like, “kya mujhse ho payega … papa ne itna kia kia .. dadi ne itna kia kia …” I believe in hard work. If I consider it a coercion, I will not be able to move forward, ”she smiled.

Her father Mohnish Bahl is still remembered today for his performances in blockbuster Sooraj Barjatya, such as “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!” And “Hum Saath – Saath Hain”. Discussions about cinema are natural.

“Papa and I are discussing movies at home a lot.” It is basically a healthy discussion. He tells me what I can do to improve myself. He made me learn how important it was for the actor to act on the spot and to quickly understand the character chart. We have never had such discussions before, but since my debut we have both started discussing work at home, ”she said.

“We have a very transparent relationship. Although he has a soft corner for me, he is also criticized if he finds something wrong. We never use filters when we talk to each other. We always try to stay honest with each other, ”Pranutan added.

Pranutan made her debut last year in Bollywood with the production of “Notebook” by Salman Khan. He is now filming for his second film “Helmet”, starring Aparshakti Khuranu.

