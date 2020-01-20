by Edward C. Baig

Many of you didn’t feel compelled to update your iPhone or other smartphone recently.

The newest cell phones from Apple, Samsung and everything else are definitely better. However, recent improvements to the camera and other features have been mostly marginal, preventing you from getting rid of big bucks for replacement, even with commercial sweeteners.

This voicemail is pretty good attitude is the reason many of you keep your devices for as long as a presidential term.

Will the nearest four-year replacement cycle shrink?

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty’s investment note, as MarketWatch and other news outlets reported, increases the possibility, especially if Apple, as many observers expect, gets its first iPhone 5G release in September. This is the usual time when Apple introduces new iPhones.

Samsung and others have already delivered their outdated 5G devices, although these are still relatively early days for the development of next-generation high-speed networks, powered by all major US wireless carriers.

But Apple is in no hurry to join 5G and there is no guarantee that everything will go to 5G in the fall with the iPhone 12 or any other iteration of the flagship being called.

Even if Apple embraces 5G, there is the additional question of how much it will add to the cost of a new iPhone, some models of which are already available long before the big one.

Newer iPhones with longer battery life – always high on consumer wish lists – could also push customers to eventually upgrade, especially if the extra juice gives useful augmented reality applications.

Morgan Stanley increased its price target for Apple to $ 368, from an earlier estimate of $ 296. Apple shares closed at $ 318.73 on Friday.

Apple did not respond to a US request. TODAY for comment.

Will Apple kill the Lightning charging port on its iPhones?

