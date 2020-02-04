“Will test which members deserve to stay”: in view of polls in 2021, West Bengal BJP is trying major overhaul

Kolkata: In view of the polls of the Assembly in 2021 in West Bengal, the BJP unit of the state is ready for a major overhaul, as the party has decided to remove inactive leaders from key posts and engage younger organizers.

The state unit prepares an evaluation report of the performance of all its office holders. The assessment will decide whether they will be included in the next committee, said a senior BJP leader. The effectiveness and participation of state leaders in pro-CAA campaigns conducted over the past two months will be an important benchmark for those who want to be on the committee, he said.

The party will also renew its organizational districts for better coordination and operation. The development comes weeks after Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as state president for the second consecutive time. Ghosh confirmed that changes will be made to the state commission and said the final list will be drawn up after discussion with the central leadership.

“Just wait a few days, everything will be clear,” Ghosh said. “The entire structure of the organization will be renewed. It will be turned into a leaner and more effective machine park,” said another senior BJP leader.

“The evaluation report is being prepared for various parameters, such as organizational options, work style and functioning during elections. Only those who pass this test will be included in the committee. Others will be out,” he said.

He said the party will draw on talents from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “Leaders who have joined TMC and other parties will also be housed and given additional responsibilities,” the BJP source said.

The state BJP currently has five general secretaries. One of the posts became vacant after Debasree Chaudhuri was elected MEP and subsequently appointed as trade union minister. “The party will most likely have seven general secretaries. There are also talks about creating the position of working president,” the source said.

“Different organizational districts will be clubbed for better operation. Kolkata and its suburbs are now divided into four organizational districts. These will be clubbed to create two organizational districts,” said another BJP leader.

However, the Trinamool congress did not attach much importance to the proposed organizational restructuring of the saffron party. “This hardly matters. They must first broaden their mindset and shun the policy of division and hatred. But that is very unlikely,” said TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee.

